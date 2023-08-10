Massachusetts team from Canton defeated by Maine in Little League regional final

The scoring began in the bottom of the first, where Caleb Barker hit an RBI single for Maine. In the bottom of the second, Grant Brann added to Maine’s lead by scoring an inside-the-park home run off of a fielding error by Massachusetts. Canton’s Declan Kelliher hit an RBI single to close the gap to 2-1 at the top of the third, but great pitching from Kayden Oliver (10 strikeouts) kept Massachusetts off the scoreboard.

Massachusetts (Canton) lost to Maine (Gray), 2-1, in the regional final to advance to the Little League World Series on Aug. 16-27 as the New England champion in Williamsport, Pa.

Canton had a good chance to tie the game in the final moments — bringing runners on second and third —but Maine’s relief pitcher Caleb Barker was able to throw the final strikeout.

Brendan Ryan and Mikey Zollo led Massachusetts with two hits apiece. Pitcher Nathan Chabot had an excellent night with eight strikeouts.

It was Canton’s first time representing Massachusetts in the regional tournament. They won two games to make it to the finals against the Vermont and New Hampshire.

Gray, Maine, is just the fourth team to ever represent the state in the Little League World Series. They will be joined by 19 other teams vying for the title. Games will be on ESPN.

