Follow along as the Patriots take on the Texans in their first preseason game

The 2023 NFL preseason is here, and the Patriots will open things up with a matchup against the Texans at Gillette Stadium. But don’t expect to see quarterback Mac Jones under center much.

“The players who are least experienced will get the most playing time, I can tell you that,” coach Bill Belichick said this week.

In last year’s preseason opener, Mac Jones didn’t play, with Brian Hoyer playing two series before yielding to Bailey Zappe. This year, the possibility exists for Jones, Zappe, newcomer Trace McSorley, and rookie Malik Cunningham to see time.