Phil Mickelson wagered over $1 billion, tried to bet on Ryder Cup, alleges renowned gambler Billy Walters

Walters, a Las Vegas businessman who is widely considered to be the most successful American bettor ever, cited betting records and “two very reliable sources” to claim Mickelson made 858 bets of $220,000 and 1,115 bets of $110,000 from 2010 to 2014. He estimated Mickelson endured losses of approximately $100 million while betting more than $1 billion over the past three decades.

Walters and Mickelson were gambling partners from 2010 to 2014, and Walters is revealing the extent of Mickelson’s propensity for sports gambling in his upcoming book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk,” excerpts of which appeared in The Fire Pit Collective Thursday.

Phil Mickelson placed more than $1 billion worth of sports bets over the course of the last three decades, and he even allegedly attempted to wager on Team USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup, which he participated in, according to excerpts from an upcoming book by renowned professional gambler Billy Walters.

“The only other person I know who surpassed that kind of volume is me,” Walters wrote.

According to Walters, Mickelson called him from Illinois’ Medinah Country Club in September 2012 during the Ryder Cup matches between the United States and Europe. Mickelson allegedly asked Walters to place a $400,000 wager for him on the US team to win.

“Have you lost your [expletive] mind?” Walters said he told Mickelson. “Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose? You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer. You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.”

Walters said he doesn’t know if Mickelson placed the bet elsewhere. The Americans lost the Ryder Cup to the Europeans by one point.

When approached today after coming off 18th green here at Bedminster, Mickelson declined comment, saying “I’m going to pass today.”

This week, Mickelson is competing in a LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, N.J., the penultimate LIV tournament before the 2023 Ryder Cup. On Thursday, he was asked about the allegations.

“I’m going to pass today,” he said, according to Newsday.

In his golf career, Mickelson has made about $96.6 million in PGA Tour on-course earnings. The six-time major champion also signed a multiyear contract with LIV Golf, which is reportedly worth about $200 million. According to Walters, Mickelson was worth an estimated $250 million during their time together, including bringing in $50 million annually from endorsements.

Walters revealed that, because of his reputation as one of the most successful sports bettors ever, most bookmakers instituted strict limits on his betting. Mickelson, however, didn’t have that problem, making their partnership mutually beneficial. Mickelson provided the accounts, Walters provided the expertise, and they split everything 50/50.

“Phil said he had two offshore accounts that would take big action from him,” Walters said. “In all the decades I’ve worked with partners and beards, Phil had accounts as large as anyone I’d seen. You don’t get those types of accounts without betting millions of dollars.”

Knowledge of Mickelson’s rampant sports gambling is not new. In 2015, court documents in a money laundering case revealed that nearly $3 million was transferred from Mickelson to an intermediary of “an illegal gambling operation.” In 2021, The Detroit News revealed that Mickelson had been linked in court documents to an alleged mob bookie in a 2007 trial.

Mickelson was not charged in either case.

In June 2022, he told Sports Illustrated that his gambling became “reckless,” “embarrassing,” and an “addiction.” Two months ago, while responding to a question on social media about his gambling addiction, Mickelson said, “Haven’t gambled in years. Almost a billionaire now. Thanks for asking.”

Walters and Mickelson stopped their betting partnership in 2014, when it was revealed that federal authorities were looking into a series of stock trades they each had made. They had a falling-out after Mickelson refused to testify in an insider trading case against Walters.

In April 2017, Walters was convicted on charges of conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud and was sentenced to five years in federal prison. His sentence was eventually commuted by then-President Donald Trump.

“Phil Mickelson, one of the most famous people in the world and a man I once considered a friend, refused to tell a simple truth that he shared with the FBI and could have kept me out of prison,” Walters wrote. “I never told him I had inside information about stocks and he knows it. All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused.”

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.