Game 116: Royals at Red Sox lineups and notes

But first, the Green Monster in need of a minor repair, as Kyle Isbel’s liner toward the scoreboard in left field smashed into the circular light cover that that gets illuminated for the first out of the inning. A shard of the light cover had broken off, and the ball had lodged within the fixture — inside the wall .

They have a chance to win the four-game series Thursday, a feat the Red Sox haven’t managed in two weeks. Lefthander James Paxton will take the mound Thursday, while righthander Alec Marsh is expected to get the majority of the work for the Royals.

The Red Sox got what they needed from Nick Pivetta Wednesday night, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Royals after the Sox starter turned in five innings of work in a 4-3 win.

Isbel’s hit was ruled a ground rule double, preventing Matt Duffy — who’d been on first, but likely would have scored had the ball been in play — from scoring. Pivetta retired his next batter to end the frame and escaped the inning down only 1-0.

Lineups

ROYALS (37-79): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

RED SOX (59-55): TBA

Pitching: LHP James Paxton (6-3, 3.60 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Paxton: Matt Duffy 1-3, Salvador Perez 4-13

Red Sox vs. Marsh: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: Paxton is 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals. He has 53 strikeouts in 42 ⅓ innings.

Notes: The Royals will use lefthander Austin Cox as an opener Thursday, but Marsh is expected to get the bulk of the work on the mound. Cox (0-1, 3.58) has a 1.16 WHIP in 27 ⅔ innings this season. ... Paxton had a 4.95 ERA in four July starts, then gave up three home runs in five innings during his only start in August — Friday night’s 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays. ... Justin Turner, who has been dealing with a bruised left heel, isn’t expected to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday at the earliest. Turner was injured on July 31 when he beat out an infield single against Seattle. He missed three games and then played in the next three, but hasn’t been in the lineup since Monday’s 6-2 victory over Kansas City. Turner is hitting .284 and is second on the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (71). ... Trevor Story is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.