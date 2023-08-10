Red Sox staying patient with Trevor Story as he searches for rhythm after long injury absence

Though it’s late in the season for the Red Sox, it’s early for Story who made his season debut Tuesday following offseason elbow surgery. In his first two contests, Story has registered back-to-back 0 for 4 performances, striking out three times in each.

They recognized that, after not playing for close to a year, Story’s timing would be off. The at-bats, at times, hard to watch.

The Red Sox knew it would be like this for Trevor Story.

“He’s out in front [on offspeed stuff] and late on fastballs,” manager Alex Cora said before Thursday’s series finale with the Royals. “So that’s part of it. It’s not that easy, man. It’s the big leagues and they’re gonna go to places where they feel you’re not there yet.”

Last year, when Story was rehabbing a broken wrist, he ditched a leg kick for a toe tap. He felt that would get him to be more balanced, more grounded in his swing. It worked.

Story hit .340/.389/.500 with an .889 OPS and a homer across 13 games before a heel injury ended his season in September.

But balance is futile when the timing isn’t there.

In his eighth inning at-bat against he Royals’ Jordan Lyles Wednesday, for example, Story was up 2-1 in the count, and took a middle-middle heater for a strike. Story’s initial toe tap was in tune with Lyles. But the second tap that triggered the swing was late. By the time Story got his foot down to hit, the ball was by him.

“He saw a lot of spin early yesterday,” said Cora. “Then he made the adjustment to stay back and he got fastballs. It’s the game within the game. The more pitches he sees the better he’s going to be.”

Certainly, Story will be OK. His game is dictated by feeling, movement, and being an athlete — not necessarily science. More reps translates to better feel and rhythm for Story at the dish, and thus better results.

Story hit in the DH spot again Thursday. The plan is for him to play shortstop Friday and Sunday against the Tigers.

No matter the results, Story is a significant upgrade for the Red Sox — especially defensively.

“He’s one of the best athletes in the big leagues,” said Cora. “We know defensively, he’s gonna be a plus for us. Offensively, hopefully we can get him going right away so he can impact the game, not only at the plate, but running the bases. It’s a great addition for us. We just have to be patient, you know, and understand that this is a process. At one point, he’s gonna get it and he’s gonna start hitting the ball in the air. It should be fun.”

Sale set to make start

Chris Sale (shoulder) will be reinstated from the injured list for Friday’s series opener against Detroit. The Red Sox expect Sale to go roughly four innings, roughly around 50 pitches.

“Just to have him back, that’s huge for us,” said Cora. “And then we’ll keep progressing from there but to have him tomorrow that’s going to be very important for us.”

Just how important?

“Less Medallas [for me],” said Cora, referring to a Puerto Rican beer, “and more water.”

Whitlock nears return

Garrett Whitlock (elbow) will likely be reinstated from the injured list Sunday. Tanner Houck (facial fracture), who was scheduled to go three innings for Worcester Thursday before the game was postponed by rain, isn’t too far behind Whitlock. But the Sox want to make sure Houck fine tunes his mechanics.

“With him, obviously mechanics come into play,” said Cora. “The arm was unrelated [to his injury]. The strike throwing, let’s see how he feels about it. Then we’ll decide what we do. He might need one he might not.”

Masataka Yoshida (rest) was not in the lineup Thursday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.