In a win with playoff intensity, Orioles stave off sweep by Astros to remain atop AL East standings

The previous sweep against Baltimore was at Detroit from May 13-15, 2022.

The Orioles haven’t been swept in almost 15 months, a span of 76 straight series of at least two decisions. That’s the fifth-longest streak in major league history — according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau distributed by the Orioles — and the longest since the Cardinals set the record of 124 from 1942-44.

Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered, Félix Bautista worked through another shaky ninth inning and the Orioles extended their streak to 76 series without being swept, edging the Astros, 5-4, on Thursday in Baltimore.

It was 5-3 when Bautista, who allowed a grand slam to Kyle Tucker on Tuesday night to lose that game, came on to pitch the ninth. Jose Altuve’s one-out double and Alex Bregman’s walk allowed the go-ahead run to come up, but catcher James McCann caught Yordan Alvarez’s foul pop, holding onto the ball as he lost his balance and fell.

Tucker then drew a walk to load the bases, and Yainer Diaz followed with a line drive to the left side. Third baseman Ramón Urías made a dive for it and couldn’t catch it, but he did prevent it from going all the way through and only one run came home.

“I think Bregman and Tucker and Alvarez, I think they hit every inning,” said Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. “I’m just going to check and see if they were hitting out of order, because I feel like they hit eight times a game.”

Bautista finally retired Jon Singleton on a popup for his 31st save in 37 chances.

“Honestly, it was good for him,” McCann said. “That’s a playoff atmosphere, that’s a playoff team over there.”

After dropping the first two games of this series, the Orioles set the tone early in the finale. Urías made a diving stop on Altuve’s grounder leading off the game, and Rutschman put Baltimore ahead with a drive to left leading off the bottom of the first.

Left fielder Ryan O’Hearn and second baseman Adam Frazier made terrific defensive plays for the Orioles in the fifth, and Mountcastle’s two-run shot in the seventh made it 5-2.

Now the AL East-leading Orioles head out on a nine-game western trip with stops at Seattle, San Diego and Oakland.

Dean Kremer (11-4) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. Hunter Brown (8-8) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

Syndergaard lifts Guardians over Blue Jays

Noah Syndergaard won for the first time since April 30, rookies Brayan Rocchio and José Tena sparked Cleveland’s offense, and the Guardians defeated the Blue Jays, 4-3, in Cleveland.

Syndergaard (2-5), making his third start with Cleveland since being acquired from the Dodgers July 26 for shortstop Amed Rosario, allowed one run in 5⅔ innings and was removed with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. Nick Sandlin retired Nathan Lukes on a ground ball to end the inning.

The 30-year-old righthander has battled injuries over the past several seasons. He made 12 starts with the Dodgers before being sidelined with a blister and also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020.

Rocchio had RBI doubles in the second and fifth. Tena had an RBI single in the second for his first major league hit and a double in the fifth.

Toronto trailed, 4-1, entering the seventh, but scored twice. Cleanup hitter George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected by home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak during the rally.

Springer had words for Rehak after a 3-2 pitch with two runners on was called strike three and shrugged his shoulders as walked to the dugout.

Rehak ejected Springer, which quickly brought an angry Schneider out of the dugout. Schneider was quickly ejected and crew chief Chad Fairchild came down from first base to calm down the Blue Jays manager. Springer returned to the field after he discovered he had been thrown out.

Toronto then loaded the bases, but Trevor Stephan retired Alejandro Kirk on a popup and struck out Davis Schneider.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 31st save in 39 chances.

Tigers get series-clinching shutout over Twins

Riley Greene broke up a pitcher’s duel with a sixth-inning homer and the Tigers beat the Twins, 3-0, in Detroit.

Detroit’s third straight victory gave the Tigers a 3-1 win of the work-week series.

“We really didn’t have a great game on Monday, but we bounced back and fought hard for these three wins,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “We had timely hits, guys were making good plays all over the defense and we obviously pitched really well.

“But we’ll see these guys again in a few days in Minnesota.”

Minnesota had won five straight after taking Monday’s opener.

“We came in playing good and we played well in the first game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “After that, we just didn’t give ourselves enough opportunities.”

The Twins had two singles, the last in the fifth inning.

“We were trying to do a difficult thing — winning a game without scoring,” Baldelli said. “That’s not going to work out.”

Reese Olson (2-5) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Kenta Maeda (3-7) took the loss despite only allowing Greene’s homer in his six innings. He gave up three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Hayes (3 RBIs) powers Pirates past Braves

Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in three runs for the third straight game for the Pirates in a 7-5 victory overe the Braves, the best team in baseball.

Liover Peguero knocked in two and newly acquired reliever Thomas Hatch picked up his first win in nearly three years as Pittsburgh finished off an eight-game stretch against division leaders Atlanta and Milwaukee with a respectable 4-4 record.

“That’s what winning teams do,” Hatch said. “I think for them to do it at this age shows what is on the horizon.”

Hatch, claimed off waivers from Toronto on Sunday, worked four scoreless innings in relief of Bailey Falter. Colin Holderman worked around an RBI single by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the ninth to earn the second save of his career.

“I like where we are right now as far as playing hard, doing the little things,” Hayes said. “That’s what it’s going to take to win ball games, compete with the good teams.”

Matt Olson hit his 40th home run of the season for Atlanta to move into a tie with Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead but struck out looking as the tying run in the ninth to end it.

Rangers’ Bochy back in Bay Area to face Giants

Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco’s Oracle Park this weekend as manager of the Texas Rangers ready to face his former Giants in an interleague series.

It will be Bochy’s first time back in another uniform since managing San Francisco for 13 years and winning three World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14, and he’s sure to receive a rousing ovation. He plans to thank as many people as he can during the visit.

“A lot of great memories have gone through my head,” Bochy said this week in Oakland. “I have a lot of thank yous for everybody that played a part of my life here and made it such a wonderful 13 years. They’ve been so good to me, all the fans and friends here.”



