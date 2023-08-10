Ecuador, reeling from a candidate’s assassination, is forever changed

“I feel that it represents a total loss of control for the government,” said Ingrid Ríos, a political scientist in the city of Guayaquil, “and for the citizens, as well.”

A video of the moments just before the killing of the candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, began circulating online even before his death had been confirmed. And for many Ecuadorians, those shots echoed with a bleak message: Their nation was forever changed.

BOGOTÁ — The 12 shots fired on Wednesday evening, killing an Ecuadorian presidential candidate as he exited a campaign event, marked a dramatic turning point for a nation that a few years ago seemed an island of security in a violent region.

Advertisement

Ecuador, a country of 18 million on South America’s western coast, has survived authoritarian governments, financial crises, mass protests, and at least one presidential kidnapping. It has never, however, been shaken by the kind of drug-related warfare that has plagued neighboring Colombia, unleashing violence that has killed thousands, corroded democracy, and turned citizens against one another.

Until now.

Hours after the candidate’s killing, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency, suspending some civil liberties, he said, to help him deal with growing crime.

And on Thursday afternoon, Ecuador’s interior minister, Juan Zapata, said that six suspects arrested in connection with Villavicencio’s killing were all Colombian, adding a new dimension to a storyline that already seemed to be imported from another place.

In the past five years, the narco-trafficking industry has gained extraordinary power in Ecuador, as foreign drug mafias have joined forces with local prison and street gangs. In just a few years, they have transformed entire swaths of the country, extorting businesses, recruiting young people, infiltrating the government, and killing those who investigate them.

The similarities to the problems that plagued Colombia in the 1980s and ’90s, as narco-trafficking groups assumed control of broad parts of the country and infiltrated the government, have become almost impossible for Ecuadorians to ignore.

Advertisement

On Thursday, some began to compare Villavicencio’s killing to that of Luis Carlos Galán, a Colombian presidential candidate gunned down on the campaign trail in 1989. Like Villavicencio, Galán was a harsh critic of the illegal drug industry.

Galán’s death still reverberates in Colombia as a symbol of the dangers of speaking out against criminal power and of the inability of the state to protect its citizens.

More broadly, Colombia is still grappling with the effects of the drug-trafficking industry, which continues to hold sway over the electoral process and is responsible for the deaths and displacement of thousands of people each year.

On Thursday, mourners gathered outside a morgue in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, where Villavicencio’s body was being held. The air filled with desperate cries. Irina Tejada, 48, a teacher, wept as she spoke.

“They’ve stolen our hero,” she said. Then, addressing corrupt politicians, she went on: “Why don’t they side with our people, not with those criminal narcos? The pain and outrage!”

Soon, the silver hearse carrying Villavicencio’s body left the morgue, and the crowd began to clap, at first mournfully, then with rapid anger.

People screamed at the police escort surrounding the body.

“Now you protect him, when it is too late!” a woman shouted.

Villavicencio, who had worked as a journalist, activist, and legislator, was polling near the middle of a group of eight candidates in a presidential election set for Aug. 20. He was among the most outspoken about the link between organized crime and government officials.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, he arrived at a school in Quito, the capital, where he stood on a stage in front of a packed crowd and spoke out “against the mafias that have subjugated this homeland.” Then, as he exited the school under an enormous banner that bore his face and the words “presidente,” the shots were fired.

Lasso, the president, immediately blamed the death on “organized crime.” The national prosecutor’s office quickly said that one suspect had been killed and six others arrested.

The following day, Lasso said he had requested the help of the FBI, which agreed to assist in investigating the case.

Just after Villavicencio’s death, Carlos Figueroa, a member of his campaign who had witnessed the shooting, spoke to the Times, his voice wobbly.

“The mafias are too powerful,” he said. “They have taken over our country; they have taken over the economic system, the police, the judicial system.”

“We are desperate,” he continued. “We don’t know our country’s future, in which hands, or by whom, it will be taken over.”

Villavicencio, 59, gained prominence as an opponent of correísmo, the leftist movement of former president Rafael Correa, who served from 2007 to 2017 and still holds political power in Ecuador.

In the days before the assassination, Villavicencio had appeared on television, saying that he had received three specific threats from members of a criminal group called Los Choneros.

Advertisement

In an initial threat, he said, representatives of a Choneros leader named Fito visited a member of Villavicencio’s team “to tell them that if I keep mentioning Fito’s name, mentioning the Choneros, they’re going to break me. That’s how it was. And my decision was to continue with the electoral campaign.”

Villavicencio’s killing casts a pall on an already-contentious presidential election, which will go on as planned. A candidate who has Correa’s backing, Luisa González, is leading in the polls.