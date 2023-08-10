Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Thursday that the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus. The statement comes as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border.

Meanwhile, the Polish military announced that it was carrying out a search in the area near the border with Belarus for fuse lost from a missile, but said it poses no threat because “the detonator has built-in protections.” It said the fuse was lost during "intensive activities using specialized equipment to ensure security.”

“On Tuesday, after the end of combat flights, one of the helicopters carrying out a patrol in the border area was found to have no fuse in one of the missiles. The flight was carried out along the border strip and did not take place over built-up areas,” the military said in a statement.