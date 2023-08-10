US reaches deal with Iran to free Americans for jailed Iranians and funds

“We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained,” said Adrienne Watson, the National Security Council spokesperson. She said the Americans “should have never been detained in the first place. We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible.”

As a first step in the agreement, which comes after more than two years of quiet negotiations, Iran has released into house arrest five Iranian American dual citizens, according to officials at the State Department and the National Security Council.

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to win the freedom of five imprisoned Americans in exchange for several jailed Iranians and eventual access to about $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue, according to several people familiar with the deal.

She added: “Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate.”

The prisoners are Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, who had all been jailed on unsubstantiated charges of spying, as well as two others whose families withheld their names. One of the unnamed Americans is a scientist, and the other is a businessman, according to two people briefed on the arrangements of the release.

The three named prisoners and one other person were transferred Thursday from Evin Prison, one of the most notorious detention centers in Iran, to a hotel in Tehran, the capital, where they will be held for several weeks until they are allowed to board an airplane, said Jared Genser, Namazi’s lawyer. One other prisoner, an American woman, had been released into house arrest earlier, according to several people familiar with the arrangements who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the final deal.

“While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more,” Genser said in a statement. “But there are simply no guarantees about what happens from here.”

He said the Americans were told they would be held at the hotel under guard by Iranian officials.

Iran’s mission at the United Nations confirmed the existence of an agreement and said both countries had agreed to “reciprocally release and pardon five prisoners.”

Biden administration officials declined to comment or to confirm details about what Iran will get in return. But the people familiar with the agreement said that when the Americans are allowed to return to the United States, the Biden administration will release a handful of Iranian nationals serving prison sentences for violating sanctions on Iran.

The United States will also transfer nearly $6 billion of Iran’s assets in South Korea, putting the funds into an account in the central bank of Qatar, according to the people familiar with the deal. The account will be controlled by the government of Qatar and regulated so Iran can gain access to the money only to pay vendors for humanitarian purchases such as medicine and food, they said.

The deal with Iran — a bitter adversary of the United States — is the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner swaps engineered in secret by the Biden administration in an effort to bring home Americans whom the State Department deems wrongfully detained in foreign countries.

Namazi, 51, was given a 10-year sentence and has been held in Evin Prison since 2015 on charges of “collaborating with a hostile state.” Sharghi, a businessman, was sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in prison on charges of spying. Tahbaz, a conservationist who was arrested in 2018, was sentenced to 10 years on charges of having “contacts with the US government.”

All have denied the charges, and the United States has said the three were wrongfully detained.

In a statement, Babak Namazi, Siamak’s brother, said: “We have suffered tremendously and indescribably for eight horrific years and wish only to be reunited again as a family.”

Neda Sharghi, Emad’s sister, said in a statement shared by their lawyer, that “my family has faith in the work that President Biden and government officials have undertaken to bring our families home and hope to receive that news soon.”

Biden administration officials do not believe that there are any other Americans being held in Iran. In 2020, officials in former president Donald Trump’s administration concluded that Robert A. Levinson, the retired FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007 on an unauthorized mission for the CIA, died while in Iranian custody, according to a statement from his family at the time.

Thursday’s prisoner exchange deal was nearly completed in March but stalled when Iran detained one of the unnamed US dual citizens, according to two Iranians close to the government who were familiar with the agreement. The United States demanded that the prisoner also be included, but Iran initially refused, the two Iranians said.

John F. Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in May that “there are wrongfully detained Americans elsewhere around the world, and we’re working on that very, very hard.”

People familiar with the negotiations between the United States and Iran, which were mediated by Oman, Qatar, and Switzerland, said the final deal took shape in recent months and that all sides had been working on the logistics for weeks.

Unlike previous prison swap deals when detainees immediately boarded a plane out of Iran, this exchange will take place in a series of coordinated steps, according to Ali Vaez, the Iran director for the International Crisis Group, a conflict prevention organization, who is familiar with the terms of the deal.

The Americans will be allowed to leave Iran once the money arrives in the Qatari bank account, a process expected to take four to six weeks because of the complexity of licensing and sanctions exemptions paperwork required for moving a large sum belonging to Iran, Vaez said. The detainees are expected to be taken to Doha, the Qatari capital, on a government airplane provided by the country because of the central role it has played in brokering the deal, he said.

The Iranians detained in the United States can also leave for Doha for the exchange. But it is unclear whether they would want to because many live in the United States with their families and do not intend to return to Iran, Vaez said.

A key part of the agreement has been the Biden administration’s willingness to transfer the billions in oil revenue held in South Korea.

The release of the Iranian funds is likely to be contentious in the United States. Republicans have repeatedly condemned the idea of allowing Iran to have direct access to its frozen financial assets, which could end up in the hands of its elite military force, the Revolutionary Guard, and be used to fund and arm militants across the Middle East.