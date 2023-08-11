How not to ruin a concert in 13 easy steps

Etiquette isn’t, strictly speaking, about “proper” or “improper”; we’re not talking about whether to stand in the presence of the queen here. It’s about being polite and kind to the people around you, about putting others at ease so that everyone can simply enjoy a night of live music without being intruded upon. R.E.M. projected “three simple rules” on the screens above the stage for their 1989 tour: “Try to be courteous to those around you; don’t throw things; and don’t wait till the quietest moment of the quietest song to yell ‘Radio Free Europe.’” Timeless advice, all of it.

The plague of stuff being hurled at performers in the act of performing (the aforementioned objects have been chucked at Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Kid Cudi, and Pink, respectively) suggests that audiences have possibly forgotten how to behave. Which can mean only one thing: It’s time for a refresher of concert etiquette.

Two years after the return of live music following the pandemic shutdown, there’s something strange in the air at concerts these days. A lot of things, actually: bracelets, phones, water bottles, the ashes of someone’s dead mother .

There are other classics, of course: Don’t sing so loud your neighbors can’t hear the actual singer, keep your cellphone activity brief and unobtrusive, don’t slam into people who chose not to stand in the pit. (The latter is primarily for punk and metal concerts, though honestly, good advice wherever.) But what else would Miss Manners have to say to the stadium of Beyoncé fans surrounding her? (We’re assuming Judith Martin is a member of the Beyhive.)

Herewith, some suggestions for the new concert etiquette.

Don’t yell at the parking attendants or shuttle drivers. Traffic and parking nightmares seem to be built into the ticket price for the Xfinity Center, Gillette Stadium, or any of the many music festivals that dot the summer calendar. Guess who has the power to do anything about it? Not the folks directing you to a spot or trying to corral people onto a venue shuttle! They are simply the public-facing implementers of policies set by folks much, much higher up on the org chart. It’d be like yelling at concession staff over prices or their legally-required insistence on checking your ID. Speaking of which: Don’t do that, either.

Have your ticket and money ready. You know you’ll need them when you get to the front of the admission, security, concession, or merchandise lines. Holding up the folks behind you for 10 seconds to empty your pockets or purse and have your bag ready to be checked may not seem like much to you, but when you’ve got literally thousands trying to get in, that can add up to [calculating] . . . more than 2½ hours per thousand people?! Holy cow. That’s . . . too much. Just have your items ready when it’s your turn, for crying out loud.

Don’t fight over seats that aren’t yours. Slipping into an empty seat in the hopes of getting a better view of the stage is a time-honored concert-going tradition, and rightly so. But as soon as someone shows up to claim a seat that you know perfectly well isn’t yours, don’t make a scene or attempt to stand your ground, even if you’ve been there for hours and have settled in. Simply leave politely and take the seats that you are ticketed for.

Take note of accessibility accommodations. Even if you don’t need them yourself, don’t make things difficult for folks who do. If there’s wheelchair seating, it’s not a general-admission section; don’t invade the space and be mindful of dancing or bumping against it. If there’s an ASL interpreter on the floor, don’t crowd or block them.

Hydrate at outdoor festivals. This may just seem like a simple health precaution, but if you pass out from standing under the hot sun for hours, you’ll at the very least inconvenience the people around you as they seek medical help. You may even bring the concert to a standstill (as happened at recent Brandi Carlile and boygenius performances) while the artists call for assistance. Drink some dang water already.

Don’t make it weird if women are using the men’s restrooms. The bathroom habits of Swifties were the subject of national reports about the Eras Tour, in particular the commandeering of men’s restrooms in an effort to reach some sort of facility parity. A similar phenomenon could be seen at recent local shows by Janet Jackson and Pink. Should this happen, men in the restroom, I implore you: Just let them pee, wash their hands, and leave in peace. No need to make jokes! No need to make conversation! Let them pass in and out of the restroom as quickly as possible, and if you’re looking for any other outcome than that, take a good long look at yourself and ask some questions.

Save the conversation for later. There are two types of concerts: loud and quiet. If it’s loud, then being heard over it will require shouting at a high enough volume to annoy your seat neighbors. If it’s quiet, then any talking at all will be at a high enough volume to annoy your seat neighbors. So unless you have something quick and self-contained to tell your friend or loved one — “I love this song!”; “I’m getting a pretzel, do you want one?”; “He’s shorter than I thought”; “What the what?” (largely reserved for Lady Gaga and Pink); “I’m texting the babysitter to let her know we’ll be late,” etc. — table that discussion for a time when you’re not competing against a wall of speakers, a confetti cannon, and the glare of a dozen eyes pointed at you.

Be mindful of your height. You can’t help how tall you are, of course, but you can certainly pay mind to how it affects the people around you. If you’re in a standing-room venue and you’re tall enough to completely block the view of the person behind you, then you’re tall enough to stand behind that person and still get an unobstructed view yourself. NOTE THAT THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT YOU SHOULD BE BANISHED TO THE BACK OF THE ROOM. A good rule of thumb here is the rule of shoulders: So long as the person behind you can see over yours (and so long as you don’t make it impossible for them to get a clear sightline to the stage by rocking side to side the whole time, you monster), you should be good to go.

Ease up on shouting requests. It’s a little-known fact that most acts prepare a setlist before the show, or so it would seem from some people’s insistence on screaming song titles at the stage. It’s true that some performers are more amenable to this practice, but either that’s baked into the specific artist culture or they’ll ask you when they’re open to it. Also, really think about whether your specific song needs the extra boost. Bruce Springsteen is going to play “Thunder Road,” he just is. Save your voice.

Keep your liquids to yourself. How many times have you been to a concert and thought, “I really wish that beer or water would rain down on me from an unknown source, at a time not of my choosing”? Probably none, right? And still, in this day and age, there are people who think that the proper way of expressing excitement about a great live performance is to hurl their cup or bottle in an indiscriminate direction into the crowd. Literally nobody wants this. Similarly, if you can’t carry a beer without it sloshing over onto strangers, you shouldn’t be carrying that beer. Accidents and bumps happen, but a little attention and care goes a long way.

Don’t scream during the quiet parts. With some notable exceptions, the artist added those into their songs for the effect of, you know, being quiet. But I’ve seen — multiple times! — Alanis Morissette audiences respond to the dropout following “Why are you so petrified of silence?/ Here can you handle this?” by proving that they absolutely could not, as well as Ben Harper try to create a special, intimate moment by stepping off-mic and singing unamplified, only to keep waving down the shrieks that punctuated the song. Thus did their fans strangle the thing they claim to love the most. Respect what the artist is trying to do.

So long as it’s not actively bothering anybody, let others enjoy the concert how they want. Somebody not dancing at Dua Lipa? That’s fine! An audience member wants to remain seated while everyone else is standing? Not a problem! There’s someone writing in a notepad? Who cares? All these things have literally nothing to do with you, so keep your eyes on your own paper and just enjoy.

Country concerts notwithstanding, no giant hats. Come on.

