With Emmy’s bumped, what comes next?

I’m still embarrassed for the Television Academy for — well, for many things over the decades, including not steadily including the likes of “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets” in its major categories. But most recently, the voters failed to nominate Harrison Ford for his excellent supporting work on “Shrinking,” an odd oversight to say the least.

Anyhoo: Usually, the Emmys air sometime in September, but this year, due to the writers and actors strikes, the ceremony, on Fox, has been rescheduled for Jan. 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That means it will take place in the middle of the silly season, close to the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and announcement of the Oscar nominees. Naturally, if the strikes are still on at that time, it will all change all over again.