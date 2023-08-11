For whom the jingle bell tolls: Christmas Tree Shops welcomes its final bargain hunters

Some Massachusetts locations have already closed , but according to Christmas Tree Shops’ website, the stores in Somerville, Lynnfield, Avon, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, North Attleboro, and Shrewsbury — along with other outposts across the country — are still welcoming shoppers until they shutter for good on Saturday.

In contrast to the red-and-green color scheme that has endeared the brand to New Englanders over the decades, the Assembly Row location of Christmas Tree Shops on Thursday was instead decked out in foreboding yellow signs: “Going out of business!” “Everything 50-90% off!” “Last 3 days!”

SOMERVILLE — After more than a half-century, beloved retailer Christmas Tree Shops will go out the way it came in: with a good bargain.

Advertisement

The bargain hunters, for their part, have been coming out in droves to say their farewells and pick up their final batch of impulse-purchase tchotchkes. Though much of the Somerville store was picked clean, the doodads that remained were as eclectic as ever: Three-piece pet grooming sets for $6.49. A potato chip-themed puzzle for $3.90. Black-and-white speckled leggings for $7.50. Even the fixtures were on sale, like display shelves ($100) and large wire baskets ($50).

Susan Mabee, a shopper at the soon-to-close Christmas Tree Shops location in Lynnfield, pushes her cart. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“When I came in here, I always used to have to say, ‘Now, get what you need, not what you want,’” said Darlene D’Orlando of Cambridge, a longtime Christmas Tree Shops aficionado. “But that doesn’t go that way.”

And, of course, for the loyal holiday decorators, there was a year-round assortment to stock up on: Monogrammed Easter eggs for 30 cents apiece. 40-cent Halloween garden flags. A buck will get you 10 mix-and-match Christmas ornaments.

“I use this store for stress relief,” said Gina Williams, who lives in Assembly Row. “It’s not a hustle-and-bustle store, it’s a take your time, chill out, stress-free store — or, it was.”

Advertisement

While now based in Middleborough, the chain as it’s known today got its start on Cape Cod in 1970 under the ownership of Chuck and Doreen Bilezikian. It soon became something of a regional icon, with its holiday and general merchandise serving as an antidote to sticker shock. The Bilezikians sold the company to the eventually ill-fated big-box store Bed Bath and Beyond in 2003, and it changed hands again in 2020 when Handil Holdings, LLC purchased it.

Fans of the retailer first caught wind of trouble back in early May, when Christmas Tree Shops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The owners initially planned to close only some of the stores, but that changed in late June, when a $45 million loan to keep the business afloat foundered. Layoffs and liquidations soon followed.

Before the closures began, there were 80-plus locations across more than 15 states. The 50,000-square-foot Somerville location, which opened in 2005 and features a clock tower atop the building, marked the beginning of Assembly Square’s rebirth as a mixed-use development.

Shoppers enter the Somerville location of Christmas Tree Shops on opening day on Nov. 1, 2005. Wiqan Ang

“We’re like a family here,” said Joanne White, a supervisor who has worked at the Somerville store for 15 years. “We’ve had regular customers come here throughout the years, and we’ve grown friendships with them.”

Just ask Linda Vachon, who said she had been coming to the Christmas Tree Shops for “as long as I can remember,” stopping at the Sagamore location while driving to and from the Cape. She bought her daughter’s curtains and bedspreads there when she headed off to college.

Advertisement

“When I come here, the biggest mistake you can make is getting a basket instead of a carriage,” she said. “Because you’re going to need a carriage.”

But not everybody is so nostalgic: In early July, a TikTok video went viral showing mark-ups on items at the Lynnfield store, which effectively canceled out the deep discounts being advertised. Hilco Merchant Resources, which is managing the liquidation sale, told Boston.com that these price increases are to account for markdowns made prior to the going-out-of-business event.

Williams said she had never seen prices so high, though she figured the store-wide discounts would even things out. Regardless, she said she would miss her time meandering down the aisles. This was her “go-to store,” she said, and without a car, she’s not sure now where she is going to go for affordable cleaning supplies or greeting cards.

“I’m really heartbroken that the store is going to close,” she said. “My question is, what’s coming next, and are we going to be able to afford it?”

That remains to be seen. The former Sagamore location, for instance, famous for the massive windmill structure erected outside, will soon house a Spirit Halloween — typically just a seasonal tenant.

Luis Parada, a Roxbury resident who on Thursday was at the Christmas Tree Shops planning on purchasing bags of pistachios and hard candy, believed it was only the Somerville location that was closing; when that happened, he said he and his wife would make the drive out to the other nearby locations. When a Globe reporter informed him that all the stores would be shuttering, he was distraught.

Advertisement

“You’re kidding me?” he said. “Well, now we can go nowhere.”

Shoppers outside the Christmas Tree Shops location in Lynnfield as it prepared to close for good. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.