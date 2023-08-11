So long, sneakermakers: Footwear firm Wolverine plans to close its Waltham offices

But lately, Wolverine has been trying to clean out the closet: In February, Wolverine sold Keds to DSW parent Designer Brands, and then it disclosed in May that it had put the Sperry brand on the market. Anne Cavassa, the president of Saucony for the past five years, quietly stepped down in the spring and was not replaced. Wolverine also reported disappointing earnings this week while abruptly promoting Chris Hufnagel to replace Brendan Hoffman as CEO. Wolverine’s stock price has plunged in the past year, from more than $20 to under $10, amid declines in revenue at key brands.

Wolverine moved into the office in 2016, leasing about 180,000 square feet in a newly constructed building overlooking Route 128 after it acquired several Boston-area footwear brands a few years earlier that had been part of the Collective Brands portfolio. Those brands included Saucony, Stride Rite, Keds and Sperry Top-Sider — all vestiges of the former Stride Rite group.

Shoe company Wolverine Worldwide announced plans this week to shutter its corporate office in Waltham at the end of the year and consolidate work at its Michigan headquarters, largely as a cost-savings measure.

As part of an effort to shore up Wolverine’s profitability, Hufnagel told investors and analysts on Thursday that it would close the Waltham office, located off Totten Pond Road, by the end of the year, and consolidate corporate functions at its headquarters in Rockford, Mich., near Grand Rapids.

Advertisement

“This decision will drive increased collaboration across our teams and accelerate the sharing best practices across the organization,” Hufnagel said of the company’s office consolidation. “I’m excited to have all our footwear brands under one roof.”

It’s unclear what the closure will mean for the people who work in Waltham — or even how many employees use the office today. Nearly 400 people worked for Wolverine in Greater Boston when the company first signed the lease for the Waltham office in 2014.

Advertisement

Hufnagel noted that the need for a big campus in Waltham has diminished as the brand portfolio shrinks although Wolverine does plan to maintain some presence in this region, in an office he dubbed a “creative hub.” He didn’t disclose the location, or if one has been picked yet.

“We are planning to maintain a creative hub in Boston because we realize that [in] Boston, there’s a tremendous amount of talent and especially as we think about our brands going forward, our ability to recruit and retain and have great homes for amazing product designers, developers, marketers is really important,” Hufnagel said. “We recognize Boston is an epicenter for that. So we are excited about the opening of a hub in Boston.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.