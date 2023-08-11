UPS pay hikes for package handlers raise pressure on FedEx

The raises won by United Parcel Service package handlers are going to put FedEx in a bind.

While the salaries that unionized UPS drivers will make under the tentative five-year agreement have grabbed headlines — ones with a few years experience could earn nearly $50 an hour — the bigger problem for FedEx might be that workers in sorting centers are getting even bigger pay hikes, with some increases hitting 55 percent.

These employees, who are often part time, have already been difficult for FedEx to recruit. During the pandemic, the company had to run facilities at partial capacity, which drove up costs and hurt its on-time delivery performance. Meanwhile, better pay and benefits helped UPS maintain its labor force.