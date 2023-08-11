UPS pay hikes for package handlers raise pressure on FedEx

The raises won by United Parcel Service package handlers are going to put FedEx in a bind.
While the salaries that unionized UPS drivers will make under the tentative five-year agreement have grabbed headlines — ones with a few years experience could earn nearly $50 an hour — the bigger problem for FedEx might be that workers in sorting centers are getting even bigger pay hikes, with some increases hitting 55 percent.
These employees, who are often part time, have already been difficult for FedEx to recruit. During the pandemic, the company had to run facilities at partial capacity, which drove up costs and hurt its on-time delivery performance. Meanwhile, better pay and benefits helped UPS maintain its labor force.
FedEx’s Ground unit, which doesn’t have unionized workers, has been attempting to lower the turnover rate of package handlers through a combination of higher wages, more flexible work schedules, and benefits such as paying college tuition. But the UPS contract will make that more challenging, a FedEx executive told contractors during a meeting in Orlando last week that Bloomberg News obtained a recording from.
‘’We’re going to have to sharpen our pencil a little bit and understand what’s going on in specific markets specifically for package handlers,’’ Marc Williams, senior vice president of western operations for FedEx Ground, told the contractors.
The Ground unit can’t raise wages for package handlers too much or it risks luring away delivery drivers that are employed by contractors, Williams said. Nearly 4,500 small businesses in the US help FedEx deliver packages.