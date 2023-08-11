A celebration of natural curls, locs, and braids at SOulFully Textured on Martha’s Vineyard

The festival was created and is hosted by the Curated Curl , a New England-area community platform that “celebrates the beauty of natural, kinky, curly textured hair” through events and online forums. The organization previously hosted their SOulFully Textured event in 2019 and 2021 in Boston’s Seaport District, before moving the festival to the island last year .

This Saturday, Aug. 12, a celebration of natural hair returns to Martha’s Vineyard. The SOulFully Textured festival will bring beauty and culture panels, educational programming, and activities for the annual, all-ages event in Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. Additionally, local, Black-owned businesses will bring selections of their wares for purchase, ranging from hair care products to jewelry to crystals.

Advertisement

“One of my favorite things about the festival is seeing the sea of melanated brown people celebrating their beauty,” said Nike Okediji, festival producer and founder of the Curated Curl.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Okediji said the event continues to grow in 2023. In addition to an increase in ticket sales and 20 new vendors in their marketplace, she noted their expanded panelist lineup: “I’m happy we’ve added men to the conversation.”

This year’s festival opens at 10:30 a.m. with lawn games and an open-air marketplace featuring vendors like Boston-based Tafari Wraps and Braintree’s Ivyees Everything Honey. At 11:30 a.m., the day kicks off with “Empowering Black Hair Cultivating Autonomy, Innovation, and Cultural Influence,” a conversation with Los Angeles stylist Kenneth A. Grant, who owns the salon, The Difference Is Kenneth, and has styled icons like Aretha Franklin, Yolanda Adams, and Jennifer Holliday.

Other events will include “Creating Our Space”— a panel on inclusivity and self-autonomy in a time of natural hair discrimination — moderated by WGBH’s “Under the Radar” and “Basic Black host, Callie Crossley. And a master class taught by Sharita Payton, the owner of The Loft Hair Studio — a natural hair salon with locations in Medford and Providence — featuring tips and techniques to enhance and embrace your curls. Later, for loc, twist, and braid-care, Binta Mamdaou, owner of DC’s Visions Braid Bar, and Aymanie Nelson, CEO of locking tool company Enerlocks, will lead a discussion on protective hairstyles and styling trends.

Advertisement

“A lot of people have so many questions about what to do with their natural hair,” Okediji said. “I hope that any questions [the attendees] have are answered, that they feel supported and empowered.”

Mental health will take center stage at the last panel of the day, “No Sis, I am not OK!” at 4:15 p.m., The discussion will focus on the early signs and stages of depression led by Natasha Williams, the Advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Harvard University’s Union of Clerical and Technical Workers.

In between each panel there will be a break for giveaways. Seats are limited and guests are permitted to bring lawn chairs.

SOulFully Textured, A Natural Hair Festival, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $16-$25. Waban Park, 1 Tuckernuck Ave., Oak Bluffs. thecuratedcurl.com/soulfully-textured

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.