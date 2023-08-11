Dunkin’ may soon offer a new kind of buzz with line of spiked caffeinated beverages

Soon, Dunkin’ will offer a new kind of buzz: They’re launching a line of spiked caffeinated beverages, although a rep won’t spill all the beans yet.

“Dunkin’ is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin’s lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon,” says Dunkin’s publicist, who promises more news early next week. By then, if not for the writers’ strike, an SNL skit starring Casey Affleck would surely be in the works.

There are still some holes in this story, but an in-development website promises canned iced coffee in original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors, as well as slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango iced teas. The beverages will clock in at a modest 5 to 6 percent ABV.