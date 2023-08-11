He dumped me over email

Q. After dating for a year — during which we discussed marriage, buying a house together, and moving across country as a couple — my boyfriend broke up with me by email. He’s probably somewhere on the autism spectrum and has a lot of difficulty dealing with conflict. He also says I’m quick-witted and hard to argue with, and felt he wouldn’t be able to discuss it in person with me.

I admit that things were not perfect between us, but we had some truly wonderful and magical moments together.

I was, of course, angry about how this happened. I called him a coward and said many mean things in the return email. Did I deserve an in-person meeting? At least a phone call? An email to end something so meaningful seems to be insufficient and callous.

HURT

A. Yes, it was callous, especially if there was no warning. You have every reason to be disappointed, angry, sad, and confused.

A call would have been nice. An in-person goodbye would have been respectful. Let’s remember, though, that the end result was going to be the same, no matter what. He decided he wanted out. There was no room for negotiation.

Try having some empathy here, so you can forgive and move on. You’re probably a better lobbyist than he is, which is an understandable reason for him to avoid an in-person conversation. Maybe he didn’t want to second-guess himself, or be convinced to stick around. I’m all for communication in writing, if that’s the best way to be clear.

He could have offered to meet up for a real farewell, though. That’s what was missing (to me, at least).

The big lesson here is that it takes most people more than a year to figure out if their significant other is a forever kind of partner. Yes, we’ve all met people who “just knew” they found their future spouses after a few months of dating, but they’re the outliers. The first 12 months can be a warmup. It sounds like it was too soon to talk about future plans.

You won’t get the big closure you want, but at least you can move on knowing you got out before you made any big decisions with him in mind. You’re better off making plans on your own — or with friends.

Life involves conflict, no matter who you’re with. You know you want someone who can have difficult conversations in person. He’s not that guy.

Try to find some gratitude. He walked away before it got more serious. Now you can do whatever you want with your life.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I think it’s weird that you emphasize he may be on the spectrum and yet you don’t really demonstrate an understanding of how that manifests. You’re making value judgments. Yes, social norms would say that email is an uncouth way to dump someone. But to suggest he did it because he’s a “coward” shows a real lack of understanding.

BONECOLD





You were going to be this hurt no matter how he broke up with you.

HARRISBSTONE





You conveniently leave out why he wanted out — what things weren’t “perfect”? You do admit you reacted angrily to the breakup (thus confirming why he chose an email!). Don’t dwell on the manner in which the breakup was delivered, and don’t shoot the messenger.

LUPELOVE





An email is better than being ghosted. Most people want to avoid confrontation and hurting you face to face — while fending off accusations, insults, and emotional outbursts. The good news is you don’t have to hire a divorce lawyer, there are no children’s lives to [consider], you don’t have to sell a house and fight over who gets the cat and dog. Move on graciously with lessons learned.

AUNTTIGGYWINK





Rejection hurts. Often, people look for a reason to be angry rather than just admit that they’re hurt. He did the best he could. You should do likewise.

SEENITTOO





Saying many mean things and having no remorse for that is an emotionally immature response, in my opinion. And your ex did explain that it was his fear of having to deal with this very reaction that prompted him to break up by email. It doesn’t matter what you talked about over the year, you cannot force someone to stay in a relationship that they no longer want to be in.

AULDYIN





“I called him a coward and said many mean things...” — He was probably right to use email.

FRIARTUCK01





You would prefer a long, drawn-out phone call or in-person meeting for a breakup? The email did the job in less time, that’s what he was counting on. Don’t contact him again, cut your losses, and move on.

ANNEGWISH





Hard to argue with: Use the breakup to reflect on this. Do you always need the last word? Is it your way or no way at all? Can you admit when you were wrong?

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Good response from MG. Especially this: ”He decided he wanted out. There was no room for negotiation.” I agree that he emailed you in order to avoid confrontation. Maybe that was cowardly in your view, but don’t focus on that. Just accept that it was over and move on.

FREEADVICEFORYOU

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.