Woman goes into labor at Fenway during Pink concert, walks to hospital to give birth to baby boy

“However, things didn’t quite go to plan… at only 31 weeks pregnant, Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions shortly after arriving for the show,” hospital officials wrote in the Facebook post . “She called her doctor, who advised her to get to a hospital.”

Angela Mercer had traveled to Boston from Albany, NY, with her sister-in-law Amy and her mother Barbara to attend the Pink concert in celebration of Barbara’s birthday, according to the Brigham and Women’s Facebook page.

A woman who went to see Pink perform at Fenway Park left the concert early and walked to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials said Mercer had trouble finding a ride due to all the traffic around Fenway.

“She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk — and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU,” the Facebook post said.

Mercer said she and her husband, Ace, were “incredibly grateful” for the care she received at the hospital.

“The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging,” Mercer said in the statement. “We are sincerely appreciative.”

Hospital officials noted that their baby was born on his grandmother Barbara’s birthday

“Pink’s newest, and youngest, fan was named Aycen Hart,” the Facebook post said. “Baby Aycen was born right on his grandma Barbara’s birthday, and while the family didn’t get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all — a healthy baby boy.”

News of the baby’s birth got all the way to Pink. The artist responded by congratulating the new mom in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is the sweetest!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!,” Pink wrote.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.