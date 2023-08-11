Uncertainty mounts for occupants of Provincetown dune shacks

A letter from federal legislators, dated July 13 but shared with the Globe this week, urged National Park Service director Charles Sams to weigh the cultural value and experience of existing dune dwellers who applied for long-term shack leases through a public RFP process, which was launched in May for eight currently occupied shacks. Bid criteria invites applicants to name a “maximum value” rent, with no ceiling noted. Advocates for the historic dune community argue that the RFP violates the spirit of the National Seashore’s Use Plan , an operating document that was developed through years of community input and which does not list occupants’ income or other financial resources as a chief consideration in preserving the dune shacks and their community.

As a decision looms on who will have the chance to occupy Provincetown’s historic dune shack colony, top Massachusetts legislators appealed again to federal leaders to defend existing dwellers. Meanwhile, occupants point to mounting confusion as last-minute notices to vacate seem increasingly likely should they not be chosen in an RFP process launched this spring.

Advertisement

“Evaluating lessees disproportionately on an applicants’ financial means would be a catastrophic affront to any public accessibility goals and the shacks’ legacy as a place where artists and others with limited means have convened, worked, and built a community,” read the letter, which was signed by Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Bill Keating.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The existing dune shack community represents longtime caretakers of the seasonal, remote structures, which have housed significant cultural creators, and whose ongoing caretakers represent a cultural way of life that some fought to protect as “Traditional Cultural Property.” The Park Service hired anthropologist Robert J. Wolfe to assess, who found the colony qualified, but the agency later rejected his findings. The shack buildings became eligible for placement on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989 and were listed in 2012.

Advertisement

Tracy O’Toole, a Park Service spokesperson, said the agency would not reveal the names of those serving on the RFP selection panel in order to protect against attempts to influence them, but that the committee members would include financial and real estate experts.

“As with all review panels for leasing opportunities in national parks (NPS), the review panel will be made up of a team of NPS subject matter experts from outside the park with backgrounds in real estate, leasing, and financial analysis, as well as technical expertise in cultural resources and specific knowledge of the Dune Shacks,” she said.

The letter to high-ranking federal officials is the second co-signed by the legislative trio, following a June appeal to Interior leaders in support of painter Salvatore Del Deo and his family, who have occupied a dune shack since 1946, and who were evicted from that shack in June, as well as support for the dune colony’s unique cultural heritage. The Del Deos took over management of the shack from its original owner, Jeanne “Frenchie” Schnell, but the Park Service disputes their continued stewardship. In 1976, the Park Service approved a permit signed by Salvatore Del Deo as an “owner or authorized representative” to rebuild the original structure, which had sunk below the sand. In July, the agency offered the Del Deo family a two-year extension, but the Del Deos refused, citing the long-term structural needs of the shack, as well as concerns for the future of the entire dune shack community. Without significant improvements soon, the Del Deos say, the shack will again become immersed, and a short-term lease presents them with a conundrum: commit to raising the shack now, only to vacate again in two years?

Advertisement

The letter details a plea to consider such particulars, and those who understand them, through the selection process.

“We . . . urge the NPS to appoint reviewers who have an understanding of the historical and cultural significance of the shacks to the Seashore, the communities of Provincetown and Truro, and the countless individuals who have been connected to, and touched by, the dunes,” read the letter. “Further, where reviewers may have gaps in knowledge, we ask the NPS to provide necessary education to close those gaps.” The legislators reaffirmed that their offices remain collectively committed to the Park Service fulfilling a review process “that respects the history of the dune shacks and properly centers the concerns of the community.”

A process that considers financial means above the historic way of life in the dunes will mean the end of the tradition, said Michela Murphy, a Provincetown resident who has advocated for dune dwellers.

“This is going to irrevocably break that,” she said.

According to terms set by the Use Plan, dune dwellers in the eight shacks applied for annual Special Use Permits in the winter, which expire at the end of the day on Sept. 1. (National Seashore superintendent Brian Carlstrom added his signature on July 6, and the delay was noted by the agency as an administrative error.) In the RFP application, the Park Service estimated that winners would be announced eight weeks from the deadline, or Aug. 28; the site now states that “expected completion” will be “early this fall.” An online Q&A for the RFP notes that if not chosen, occupants will be expected to vacate “before or by” Sept. 1.

Advertisement

Murphy said with the deadline just weeks away, that poses confusion for families currently occupying shacks who may face a quick turnaround come Labor Day weekend, and some of those families have young children. The remote shacks are difficult to access, and some contain decades of accumulated belongings.

A longtime intermediary between local and federal entities remains hung up, which several local residents suggest has contributed to what feels like a disconnect. The Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission was formed alongside the institution of the National Seashore in 1961, in order to serve as a liaison between local and federal parties, but was sunset by the Trump administration in 2018. Legislation passed in January authorized its reinstitution, but it has yet to re-form.

Mary-Jo Avellar, a commission appointee, said the lag has resulted in a six-year gap in oversight. She said that she submitted her commission reappointment papers in winter, but has received no response from Washington, and without approval, has been unable to act.

On July 24, Carlstrom was scheduled to appear before the Provincetown Select Board, but canceled the day of the meeting. He is rescheduled to appear on Aug. 28.