What to eat at the North End’s Italian feasts this month

When you walk past the stands selling colorful wares, you can hear the ringing bell of a carnival game or the pop of a balloon under a dart. Music from an Italian band floats over the heads of children weaving in and out of the crowd, stuffed animals and bagged goldfish in hand.

The lights strung up above Hanover Street — curving banners lit up in red, white, and green — are always the first sign that feast season is upon us. They’re fastened to the buildings well before the vendors, food trucks, and bandstands are set up. And when the feast finally does arrive, the lights overhead are an invitation to stroll down the avenue and see what delights are in store.

But when an onion haze fills the streets, the smoke thick with the scent of sausage and peppers, you’re reminded that at Italian feasts, food is the main attraction. From the classic sausage, peppers, and onion hero to Nutella-filled takes on traditional Italian desserts, you can’t go wrong in the North End when the feasts are in full swing.

The St. Agrippina di Mineo Feast kicked off the season Aug. 3-6, but there’s still time to take part in the festivities. Italian feasts are held in the North End every weekend for the rest of the month. Next up is the 103rd Feast of Madonna Della Cava from Aug. 11-13, run by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava. The festival coincides with one of the same traditions held in Pietraperzia, Sicily.

Michael Cuff, of Lynn, serves up sausage and peppers at Warren Mustacchio's food stand during the Fisherman's Feast in the North End in 2013. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

After that is the 113th Fisherman’s Feast dedicated to the Madonna Del Soccorso di Sciacca from Aug. 17-20. The Fisherman’s Feast, an annual tradition in Boston since 1910, honors the fishermen from Sciacca, Sicily, who immigrated to Boston in the early 1900s. During that time, when the fishermen first brought their Sicilian traditions to the streets of the North End to honor their patron saint, “the locals would say, ‘those fishermen are having their feast,’” said Kenny Palazzolo, the recording secretary of the Fisherman’s Feast. The Fisherman’s Feast hosts nearly 100 vendors.

Finally, the 104th St. Anthony’s Feast will fill the North End with its nearly 100 vendors from Aug. 24-27. Since its beginnings in 1919, St. Anthony’s Feast has become the largest religious festival in New England. Dubbed the “Feast of all Feasts,” by National Geographic, St. Anthony’s Feast ends the summer with a bang. It opens with the 102nd annual Feast of Santa Lucia on Aug. 24, featuring all the same vendors.

Here are some of the most popular (and most mouth-watering) foods you’ll find at the North End feasts this August.

Sausage, peppers, and onion heroes at the St. Anthony's Feast. Jerry M. Serra

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

Whether you’re in Boston or Brooklyn, the Italian feasts mean that the smell of sausage and peppers stretches for blocks and blocks. Thick, fennel-spotted sausage with sautéed bell peppers and onions on Italian bread is a feast classic. The sausage is smoky and charred but still juicy; the peppers and onions are aromatic and slightly sweet. The dish is pervasive because it’s always a hit. Sausage and peppers will be available at all the North End feasts this month.

Arancini topped with marinara sauce and grated cheese at St. Athony's Feast. St. Anthony's Feast

ARANCINI

How can you go wrong with fried balls of arborio rice stuffed with cheese? Arancini are often filled with mozzarella, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, or all three, and they traditionally hold beef ragu and peas in their center. At the Fisherman’s Fast, Cini’s — a Boston-based business that claims they serve the “best balls in Boston” — brings their miniature arancini into the spotlight. Their bite-sized take on the Italian classic comes in a variety of fillings from spinach to buffalo chicken. With their crispy, golden exteriors and gooey centers, arancini are best enjoyed while steaming hot and fresh from the fryer.

Fried calamari at St. Anthony's Feast. St. Anthony's Feast

FRIED CALAMARI AND CHERRYSTONES

One of the most well-known vendors at the North End Feasts is a man with many names. Some call him “The Captain” and others call him “Popeye,” but all know him by his seafood specialties. According to Palazzolo, “he’s got the market cornered on fried calamari.” His calamari comes crispy and freshly fried. The Captain also serves cherrystones at his raw bar, shucking clams on the sidewalk.

At the St. Anthony’s Feast, there are usually multiple raw bars. According to Jason Aluia, vice chair of the feast committee, their main raw bar vendors are “North End guys,” some of them serving feast-goers for decades.

Regina Pizzeria's St. Anthony's Pizza. Regina Pizzeria

ST. ANTHONY’S PIZZA

The namesake dish of the St. Anthony’s Feast is a white pizza topped with sausage, peppers, and onions. With fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and a garlic sauce, the St. Anthony’s Pizza squeezes essential Italian ingredients on each slice. This pie is crafted by Regina Pizzeria, a long-time North End favorite with a Thacher Street storefront. During the St. Anthony’s Feast, people can stroll over and enjoy a slice in their al fresco piazza.

WOOD FIRED PIZZA BY MONTILIO’S

Catching Montilio’s wood-fired pizza is a must at the Fisherman’s Feast. Montilio’s — a Boston-based business that’s been operating for more than 50 years — brings authentic pizza to the block with their transportable wood-fired pizza oven. At the feast, the baking company operates out of a trailer, the back doors open to hand-off their crispy, delicious pies.

Zeppole at the St. Anthony's Feast. St. Anthony's Feast

DELLA ROCCO BROTHERS ZEPPOLE

No matter where you are on the East Coast, the simple zeppole are an Italian feast classic. Consisting of only a few ingredients, these balls of fried dough are shaken in powdered sugar and served in a brown paper bag. They are powdered perfection with a soft, warm center. The Della Rocco Brothers have been selling their zeppole at St. Anthony’s Feast for years, and according to Aluia, they use a secret family recipe.

Cannoli at the Fisherman's Feast. Fisherman's Feast

WISE GUYS CANNOLI

You can’t find cannoli fresher than the ones from Wise Guys. When you see the stack of hollow cannoli shells piled high, you’ll know you’ve found their stand because they fill each cannoli with cream as you order it. With a multitude of toppings like cookie crumble and M&M’s, their cannolis start and end with a crunch. Wise Guys Cannoli and their sweet cannoli cream can be found at the Fisherman’s Feast this August.

For more information on dates, times, and processions, visit bostoncentral.com.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.