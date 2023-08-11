Five things to do around Boston, Aug. 14-20

Take a trip out of the Milky Way at the Coolidge Corner Theatre’s free, outdoor, 35mm screening of It Came From Outer Space. Hosted at the Greenway’s Wharf District Park at 8 p.m., this 1950s sci-fi horror classic explores what happens when two worlds collide. Before the film, science and technology writer Wade Roush will unpack the question: Are we alone in this universe? Rain date Thursday. coolidge.org

Thursday through Sunday

Hook, Line, and Sinker

Get reeled in to the 113th annual Fisherman’s Feast. Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, the event will transform the North End. With dazzling lights, the smell of rich food in the air, and live performances each evening, the festival preserves the vision and traditions set by the Italian immigrant community in the early 1900s. Free. fishermansfeast.com

Friday

Brews and Views

Enjoy local refreshments and riverfront views at the Washburn Pavilion for Sips Under the Sky. Hosted by the Museum of Science, this event offers beverages and snacks for purchase on the covered patio near the Longfellow Bridge, before heading inside to see dozens of exhibits. All ages welcome. Exhibitions require a ticket to view but the outdoor experience, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is free. mos.org

Saturday

Early Birds

Rise early and head to the Charles River in Cambridge for Mass Audubon’s free Summer Bird Watching. From ring-necked ducks on the riverbank to cardinals in the treetops, Magazine Beach Park offers the ideal environment to observe local wildlife. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Binoculars will be available to borrow. Registration required at massaudubon.org.

Saturday and Sunday

Cultivate Culture

Celebrate the vibrant art, fashion, and music of the African continent at the 13th annual African Festival of Boston. Through entertainment, education, and community-building, the event aims to empower the voice of the African Diaspora in New England. The free festival takes place on Boston Common from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. africanfestivalofboston.org

