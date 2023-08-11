Designing and expanding a home kitchen for a passionate baker

1 At 30-inches tall, the baking island is table height rather than the standard counter height of 36 inches. “This allows her to put pressure on the dough more easily while kneading it,” Swartz says.

When an avid baker requested an addition that would expand the kitchen in her Wayland home, Jodi Swartz insisted the family needn’t add square footage. “I suggested we take space they weren’t using—the cold, adjacent sunroom—and incorporate it into the kitchen,” says Swartz, the founder of KitchenVisions. With some tweaks to windows and doors, and a newly-vaulted ceiling with hemlock beams, the sunroom became an expansive space dedicated to the owner’s craft, complete with a second island and pantry cabinets. “She can do everything on that side except put the pan in the oven,” Swartz says.

2 The homeowners sacrificed a window in favor of double pantry cabinets. As for the cabinetry color, they considered almost 30 before choosing Benjamin Moore’s Williamsburg Wythe Blue. “It’s inspired by the birds in the backyard,” Swartz says. “We wanted a brighter robin’s egg blue.”

3 To fit both the refrigerator and the ovens on the cooking side of the space, the team pushed the opening to the dining room over, then pulled the cabinetry out from the wall a bit so that the full-depth refrigerator would not protrude into the room.

4 For the backsplash, Fireclay Tile with a three-dimensional trapezoid pattern in off-white with a matte finish adds interest without overtaking the bright blue cabinet color.

5 The Thermador induction cooktop heats up wherever a pot or pan is placed on it. “The client wanted the stove in the island so she could look out to the family room while she cooks,” Swartz says.

6 Ash stools with a contoured tractor seat from Rejuvenation tie to the hemlock beams and oak shelves on the baking side of the kitchen.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.