Readers weigh in on the shortage of home health aides

Thank you to writer Paula Span for her charming Connections about a summer rental home in Wellfleet (“ Summer Landlord ,” June 4). Having lived full time in Eastham for nearly 30 years, it brought back many happy memories of summers on the Cape. Although I now reside in Milton, I still have a soft spot in my heart for Cape Cod in the summer, and, in fact, all year round. Yes, there are fewer houses for rent these days. If the opportunity comes up, [the author should] buy that house. Sounds like she would love to be a year-rounder. And, [the landlord] would know that the home would be well loved.

Kaye Richardson

Milton





Wife and I (and son for many years) have been spending a week at the Cape for going on 45 years now. In that time, we have had several long runs with the same owner and these relationships are unique — more than landlord/tenant but not friends either, but very special. It may seem strange but, as tenants, we feel a great responsibility to the house and its legacy. We share and fret over it just like the owners do.

Rob Taylor

Gardner





I have a rental home. We work hard to keep it in good shape, clean, fresh. But stuff always happens, particularly in a second home when you are not always there. I might suggest Paula Span consider the investment and work that the owner certainly puts into this house. I wonder if Span’s house is always perfect?

Ed Antos

Newmarket, New Hampshire





I own a home in Wellfleet and rented it years ago when my husband and I first bought here. We always kept our rate below where it should have been when we had good tenants, and it worked. We rented to the same couple for 27 years!

Priscilla Jenkins

Wellfleet

Health Care Crisis

For those who work in the home-based care space, there was no issue identified by this Perspective, “Here in the Medical Capital of America, Why Is It So Hard to Find a Home Health Aide?” (June 11), that we aren’t acutely aware of and working to solve. More must be done to support our workforce and ensure that reimbursement is determined in a way that can support competitive wages and the cost of delivering care. For private — or family-funded home care — there is a delicate balance between paying adequate wages and benefits and keeping the service affordable to most. We need creative solutions to incentivize workers entering the field such as tax credits, affordable housing or rental credit programs, child care support, training, and career pathways.

Jake Krilovich

Hull





My father lived with my family for three years when he had advanced Parkinson’s disease. I was working full time and had three school-age children. Managing the logistics of his care alone took 10-15 hours a week, not to mention the actual physical care. And we could never find anyone who was willing to provide all the care he needed, so we were forced to do most things ourselves. I was shocked that our society essentially leaves it to the disabled person or the kindness of relatives not only to find care, but to manage all the logistics involved in getting and maintaining it.

lawyermom95

posted on bostonglobe.com





We had to leave Boston despite an above-average household income; we couldn’t afford to live in the area. How could a home health aide on that salary find housing? It’s not sustainable. The answer is higher pay and more affordable housing.

Carla Bloomfield

Burke Hollow, Vermont





This article underscores how important it is, when you do find an excellent caregiver, to treat them with respect. Respect does not take the place of adequate pay, but when someone has their choice of jobs [with] monetary payments being equal, they will stay longer and choose places where they are appreciated!

bratface1

posted on bostonglobe.com

Disappearing Act

I have been ghosted multiple times in the past five years, and the shock and pain always take a long time to heal (“The Ghost,” June 11). Trying to find out why this happens is rather futile. We have no choice other than getting stronger and wiser in pursuing relationships.

Andrew C. Feinberg

Brockton





A simple “I’m sorry” would have spared the writer a lot of mental anguish.

easypeasy

posted on bostonglobe.com





I split with my ex-wife and began dating. I was surprised to find it was harder to summon the courage to break up with someone . . . than it was to overcome fear of rejection and ask them out in the first place. Even though it was important to me to behave ethically, I wasn’t very good at this at first. I continued to date someone I wasn’t interested in because I couldn’t bring myself to end things, and a couple of times I ended things via text. I knew I had to do better so, even though I feared confrontation, the next time I needed to end things, I called the person and had a conversation. I believe it made the experience much less emotionally distressing for both of us. My point is, breaking up gracefully is a skill that has to be learned.

Resident Sticker

posted on bostonglobe.com

