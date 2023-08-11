For sale: Homes near spray decks in Waltham and Braintree

LOT SIZE 0.16 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $440,000 in 2016

PROS This expanded 1925 Craftsman bungalow with central air is a few blocks from the Weymouth Landing commuter rail and the Petersen Splash Pad at Watson Park. Right of the entryway, the living room features a brick fireplace flanked by built-in shelves. The dining room at left is open to a roomy new kitchen with white-quartz counters and Shaker cabinets, center island, hardwood floors, and stainless appliances (including a wine fridge). Sliders in the back family room open to a deck with shade sail and a spacious backyard below. A double-closeted bedroom and new bath round out the first floor. Upstairs, three more bedrooms share an updated bath. There’s laundry in the basement. CONS One bedroom has very low eaves.

Sharon Norman, Compass, 781-588-3511, sharon.norman@compass.com

$860,000

84 SHIRLEY ROAD / WALTHAM

SQUARE FEET 2,025

LOT SIZE 0.43 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $449,900 in 2012

PROS Waltham has over a dozen splash pads, but this 1952 Cape, perched on a hillside near the Belmont line, is closest to the spray deck and playground at the Beaver Brook Reservation (which also features a gurgling stream and walking trails). Glimpse the Back Bay skyline from the front steps, then enter a living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The tiled kitchen is open to the dining room and features stainless appliances and a center island. The back door leads out to a private patio amidst lush landscaping. Past a newer bath, there’s a bedroom and an office down the hall. Two upstairs bedrooms flank a central bath and laundry room, while the finished basement includes a den and garage access. CONS The basement is unheated.

Mary Sevland-Beals, Coldwell Banker, 617-549-6162, www.marysevlandhomes.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.