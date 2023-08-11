4-alarm fire reported at commercial building in Brockton

A four-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building in Brockton Friday night, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire was reported at 212 N. Cary St., Jake Wark, a spokesman for the fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail just after 8 p.m.

The address is for Spiegel South Shore Scrap Metal, a recycling business, according to its website.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

Brockton fire also could not be reached for comment.

“The Department of Fire Services has sent specialized apparatus to support firefighters and incident commanders at the scene,” Wark said, “and a State Hazmat team is responding to monitor air quality for potential hazards to first responders and the community.”

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office have not been requested to the scene, Wark said.

No further information was available.

