Air pollution can increase risk of several cancers for older adults, even at low exposures, Harvard study says

“What really makes us surprised is that when we restrict it to people living in regions [that have] air pollution levels well below current national air quality standards, and also below the newly updated [World Health Organization] air quality guidelines, those people experienced much higher cancer risk associated with each unit [of] increasing air pollutants,” said Yaguang Wei, a research fellow in the Chan School’s Department of Environmental Health and lead author of the study. “And we found those adverse impacts for all the cancers we examined.”

Researchers using data from millions of Medicare recipients found that exposure to fine particulate air pollutants and nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere over a decade increased the risk of developing prostate, colorectal, breast, and endometrial cancers, according to the study published last week in the journal Environmental Epidemiology .

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have found evidence suggesting that long-term exposure to air pollution could increase the risk of several cancers in older adults, even at relatively low pollution levels that are below current US and international safety standards.

In short, he said in an interview, “We found a substantially larger risk in those cleaner areas [where] we thought air pollution levels are acceptable.”

Advertisement

“Which means, if we can further reduce air pollution levels for those regions, we can obtain even larger benefits,” he said. “That’s a a critical point, I think.”

Wei said people should monitor their local air quality — there are several mobile apps available — and consider wearing masks outdoors when air pollution is elevated and using air filters at home if they have family members who are especially vulnerable, such as children and seniors.

Air pollution is an established risk factor for lung cancer, and evidence of its connection to breast cancer has been increasing in recent years, but little research has been done to examine its links to other forms of cancer, according to a statement from the Chan School.

Advertisement

To dig into the topic, researchers used data collected between 2000 and 2016 from Medicare patients 65 and older, all of them cancer-free for at least the first decade of the study period. The patients were divided into separate cohorts for each kind of cancer and analyzed based on their cancer risk and demographic categories.

The researchers developed a predictive map of fine particulate and nitrogen dioxide concentrations across the 48 contiguous states and linked it to patients’ ZIP codes to estimate their exposures over 10 years.

Laura Corlin, an environmental epidemiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Public Health and Community Medicine at Tufts University who is not associated with the Chan School research, said it is an “important study” that sheds new light on the dangers of breathing bad air.

“I think the key takeaway from this is that we are seeing associations between air pollution exposures and different types of cancers, even at very low air pollution exposure levels,” she said.

Corlin said the research has significant implications that should inform public policy and could eventually help lead to tighter restrictions on pollutants.

“What we’re seeing is that, despite the fact that we’ve improved air quality substantially, which has resulted in really important public health gains over the last several decades . . . there’s still a long way to go,” she said.

Advertisement





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.