Barnstable County deputy sheriff arrested, placed on leave after alleged road rage incident

According to the police report, the motorist called 911 to report that a man in a red Ford Explorer, later identified by police as 38-year-old Gregory Djaoen, was allegedly driving erratically, “trying to run him off the road and showed a firearm.”

The deputy sheriff was pulled over by a State Police trooper on Route 28 in Bourne at approximately 2:45 p.m. in response to a call from a motorist, Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley’s office said in a statement .

A deputy sheriff from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office was arrested July 29 after an alleged road rage incident and has since been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

Advertisement

Police wrote that they pulled Djaoen over, removed a handgun from his holster, and asked if he had taken the gun out at any point that day, to which he replied, “no, it was on my dashboard and it slid.”

When asked about the alleged road rage incident, Djaoen said there was a car “swerving back and forth,” and his firearm was “already on the dashboard,” police wrote in the report.

The driver who called 911 told police that he was driving in the far left lane when the red Ford Explorer was getting very close to him so he applied his brakes, and that’s when Djaoen allegedly held up the gun and pointed it in his direction, police wrote.

The driver said he changed lanes “in fear” and allowed the Ford Explorer to pass him, police wrote.

Djaoen was subsequently arrested and is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and making threats to commit a crime.

Djaoen pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment and was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he stay away and have no contact with the other driver and surrender his firearm and license to carry, court records show.

Advertisement

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office is also conducting an internal investigation into the incident, Buckley’s office said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.