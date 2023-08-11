After mother’s cancer diagnosis, Carver man to swim 2 miles around Pleasure Bay for cancer research

But one day this past January, Sousa and his family received a harrowing phone call — Toni had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Sousa, 23, remembered the cancer research fund raising events with Swim Across America that he and his RWU swim team had participated in to support a family friend. He knew instantly that his swimming retirement was over and it was time to come out to help his mom.

After 16 years of competitive swim, the young man from Carver hung up his swim cap upon graduating from Roger Williams University in 2022, keen on retirement from the sport.

When Dalton Sousa was 5 years old, he nearly drowned in a swimming pool. After he was saved from what could have been a deadly accident, Sousa’s mother, Toni, decided it was time he took swimming lessons. Just a year later, Sousa had become so skilled, he was swimming competitively.

“Thanks to my mom, swimming has given me a ton, so now it’s time for me to use swimming to give back to my community and my family,” Sousa said in an interview.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Sousa is slated to swim two 1 mile loops around Pleasure Bay in South Boston, finishing to the left of the Harry McDonough Sailing Center on Castle Island, to raise money for Swim Across America’s local beneficiaries, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General for Children Cancer Center, in honor of his mother.

Dalton Sousa competing in a swim meet. Dalton Sousa

Originally, Sousa’s goal was to raise $10,000, but he has surpassed that and had raised over $15,000 as of Friday morning.

Jamie Mannion, one of the event directors at Swim Across America, said he hopes other young people will following in Sousa’s path.

“I am optimistic that at some point we aren’t going to have to raise money for cancer because there will be a cure,” Mannion said. “But for now, we need to make sure that we have the right people contributing to the cause and I see someone like Dalton as someone we can rely on.”

Advertisement

Mannion said that SAA Boston has raised over $7.4 million since it launched in 1996. This year, the organization has raised over $377,000, and Mannion said the goal was $400,000 but he thinks they are going to “blow that away” after this weekend’s event.

This is SAA’s third year hosting the swim event at Castle Island. It used to be held in the Boston Harbor, where Mannion said they could only host 80 swimmers. But this year, there will be 200 swimmers, up from 120 last year.

For Sousa, the goal is to raise money that could make a difference in the way cancer is treated.

“Watching my mom go through chemo has been the hardest thing to watch, and any medical breakthrough that could make that easier is something that is worth fighting for,” Sousa said.

Toni is being treated for her pancreatic cancer at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth.

“A lot of the money that Swim Across America raises goes toward cancer research and developing different and newer ways to treat cancer that doesn’t include chemo,” Sousa said. “If we find a solution that is easier to treat and helps people better live their lives while fighting cancer, that is worth fighting for.”

Keith Erikson, director of development for fundraising at MGH, said that MGH’s relationship with SAA has been a “really fruitful partnership.”

Advertisement

“The intersection of our missions, which ultimately focus on improving patient care in cancer, has fostered a really special relationship,” Erikson said.

SAA has sponsored several of MGH’s projects that have involved looking at cancer in the lab and working to translate findings into new forms of cancer treatment. Most recently, money raised through SAA is funding first-of-its-kind research at MGH that is currently in patient clinical trial.

“Dr. Bryan Choi, an attending neurosurgeon at MGH, is working on a Car-T treatment for glioblastoma that is currently in patient trial, which is really exciting,” Erikson said, adding “it speaks to Swim Across America’s ability to make an impact.”

Maggie Flaherty, media relations manager at Dana Farber, said that the cancer treatment center has had a relationship with SAA for 28 years and all of the proceeds they receive from SAA benefit the hospital’s David B. Perini Jr. Quality of Life Clinic.

“Funds raised help further the work of doctors like Dr. Christopher Recklitis, who is the director of research for the Perini Family Survivors’ Center at Dana Farber,” Flaherty said. “Dr. Recklitis’s research is focused on understanding the psychological late-effects of cancer, the development of effective screening measures for detecting distress, and the best methods for encouraging health protective behaviors in cancer survivors.”

Growing up, Sousa swam for Cape Cod Swim Club in Buzzards Bay where he won the 2017 New England Zone Team Championship and the 2017 US Sectional Team Championship. He later went on to swim for RWU’s men’s swimming and diving team.

Advertisement

Then five years ago, Sousa first got involved with SAA, swimming in support of his friend Tyler Roethke’s father, including in one SAA event earlier this year on Nantucket and another event in Rhode Island with his collegiate team.

Dalton Sousa, a former collegiate swimmer at Roger Williams University, poses for a photo with his parents at a college swim meet. McClaren Photography

“When my mom got her diagnosis, I thought about all the times I helped Tyler and thought, ‘this is a really good opportunity to help my family,’” Sousa said. “I hadn’t touched a pool in about a year at that point, so I started training in January.”

Sousa said he knew he could lean on Swim Across America’s leadership to help his family research treatment options for Toni.

“Now, Swim Across America is so much more than just a worthy cause for me. It has become a lifeline, a community of friends and family who have rallied around a similar goal to end cancer,” Dalton said in a press release.

Fighting pancreatic cancer is the toughest thing that Toni has ever done, Sousa said, but she is overwhelmed with joy by the support her community has shown her.

“She would say that the support we’ve gotten through the community has been one of the really good sides of all of this,” Sousa said on Toni’s behalf. “That sense of community has been something special”

Sousa said that his mother always taught him to make the best out of difficult situations, which is exactly what he is trying to do with the swim event.

Advertisement

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to use the sport she got me into to help her,” Sousa said.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.