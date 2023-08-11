Gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism in connection with bathroom camera allegedly found in Vermont center

A gymnastics coach from North Adams, Mass. is facing a voyeurism charge in connection with a camera that was secretly placed in a bathroom of a youth gymnastics center in Vermont last month, officials said.

Jonathan Girard, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Thursday morning in a Barre, Vt. courtroom, according to Vermont State Police. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear who represented Girard in court.

On July 15, State Police were alerted to “video recordings said to have come from the bathroom” at Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Vt.