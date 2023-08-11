Gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism in connection with bathroom camera allegedly found in Vermont center

A gymnastics coach from North Adams, Mass. is facing a voyeurism charge in connection with a camera that was secretly placed in a bathroom of a youth gymnastics center in Vermont last month, officials said.
Jonathan Girard, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Thursday morning in a Barre, Vt. courtroom, according to Vermont State Police. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear who represented Girard in court.
On July 15, State Police were alerted to “video recordings said to have come from the bathroom” at Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury, Vt.
“With the assistance from the North Adams Police Department in Massachusetts, a computer believed to contain these recordings was seized from a visiting gymnastics coach Jonathan Girard,” State Police said.
A forensic analysis of his computer “located evidence of the crime of” voyeurism, police said.
He was issued a citation Monday to appear in court Thursday, officials said.
“No further details are available at this time as this investigation is ongoing,” State Police said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
