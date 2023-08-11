”It was a rigged election,” he told the roaring crowd, “and it was a stolen, disgusting election .”

Those creaking sounds were hard to miss this week in New Hampshire as the current front-runner in the Republican presidential primary campaigned here. It was former president Donald Trump’s first rally since an indictment accused him of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

Americans don’t have to listen too intently these days to hear the creaking sounds of democratic institutions under stress. So it’s no wonder that polling shows public sentiment on the state of US democracy is decidedly pessimistic.

That evening, I met Eric Boyer, a professor who teaches political science at Colby-Sawyer College in New London. He attended a town hall hosted at the college for another GOP candidate, former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, so I asked him for his take on the political landscape. Our conversation led to a final question: How healthy is our democracy?

”I have a lot of friends who are very far to the left, and they would say it’s dying,” Boyer replied. “I don’t think it is.”

“I love how complicated and messy and slow-moving and overlapping our institutions are,” he added. “I think our democracy is healthy because it still moves slowly.”

Boyer, an independent voter, said he kind of loves the institutions that drive people nuts. Some of his appreciation for, say, the Electoral College or the filibuster or the US Supreme Court may be rooted in his nerdy fascinations as a political science academic. But he also sees frustrating machinations as a feature of our political system, not a bug.

“Those layers that slow things down, as much as they aggravate us — and they do — they also are a bit of a braking system,” he said. “They stop good ideas; they also stop bad ideas.”

Boyer’s institutionalist optimism is tempered by his recognition that an uncomfortably large segment of the American public has been swept up into a cult-like political mindset that sees a wide array of institutions as conspiratorial actors.

“It frightens me that so many people are willing to believe that our entire system is corrupt against one individual named Donald Trump,” he said. “They believe in what sounds like a conspiracy theory, a cultish kind of narrative, a whole world of interlocking power structures trying to go after one person. … That’s what’s scary.”

Even so, Boyer reiterated his confidence in the American system: “The foundations are still strong.”

