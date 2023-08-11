Rochester woman searching for relative missing in Maui fire

Beth McLeod is hopeful that a close relative she has not heard from since Wednesday will be located among those who’ve sought shelter after fires ravaged Maui this week.

Linda Vaikeli and her husband, Sione Vaikeli, are long-time residents of the fire-ravaged area of the island in Maui in Hawaii, said McLeod, of Rochester, Mass.

“She was alone at the time because her husband had to leave for a doctor’s appointment, and this was before everything started,” McLeod said in a telephone interview Friday.

When Sione Vaikeli tried to return their home, public safety officials would not let him enter the ocean-front community of Lahaina, where the wind-fueled fire was raging. At least 55 people lost their lives in the blaze, officials said.

“He was unable to come home,” McLeod said. “We’ve not heard anything since.”

The Vaikelis are the grandparents of McLeod’s two children and have been frequent visitors to her Rochester home over the years.

McLeod said she texted Linda Vaikeli with a recipe around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday — Hawaii is six hours behind Boston — and got a thank you text in response.

No one has heard from Linda Vaikeli since, she said. She is 69 years old and her husband is two years younger, McLeod said.

Sione Vaikeli, who has family on the other side of the island, has been checking shelters for his wife, an effort he completed Thursday night without locating her, McLeod said.

McLeod has been using the Internet and the American Red Cross to share information about Linda Vaikeli, who often uses a cane when she walks and has other health issues requiring regular medication.

McLeod has agreed to interviews with the Globe and other outlets in an effort to get information — and photographs — circulating among rescuers and officials helping people affected by the massive fire.

McLeod, who lived on Maui in the middle 1990s herself, has also been poring over images of Lahaina and located what she knows was the spot where the Vaikelis were living in an apartment building.

“I’m pretty positive their whole apartment complex and everything around is completely burned to the ground,” McLeod said.

She said he hopes that as frantic evacuations were underway in Lahaina someone was able to help Linda Vaikeli escape the flames.

“I’m hoping that somebody comes across her,” she said.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.