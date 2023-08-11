The mail ballot battle is underway in the First Congressional District

So what does that tell us about potential turnout in the Sept. 5 primary?

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,483 mail ballot applications submitted in the primary, according to Faith Chybowski, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office.

If you’re planning to vote by mail in the special Democratic primary in the First Congressional District, you have until next Tuesday, Aug. 15, to request a ballot.

There’s no perfect way to make that prediction, and it’s especially difficult in a special election where diehard Democratic voters are likely to play an outsized role compared to more casual voters.

But the general expectation among the campaigns is that more than 90 percent of all mail ballot applications will convert to voters actually submitting mail ballots. Since there’s still four days to request an application, it’s safe to say the total number of requested mail ballots could exceed 5,000.

In last year’s Democratic primary for governor, roughly 14 percent of all votes came by mail. Another 13 percent came in the form of early voting, which runs for 20 days leading up to the election. In the Congressional primary, that means early voting begins next Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The mail ballot vote tends to favor the most organized candidates, especially those with strong support among unions. You might remember that in the gubernatorial primary last year, Governor Dan McKee won nearly twice as many mail ballot votes as Helena Foulkes, who narrowly won the day-of vote, but ultimately finished second.

Another interesting factor to watch: Mail ballots will have already been sent in and early voting will be underway when Channels 10 and 12 host the televised debates in the race. (The Channel 12 debate is Aug. 29.)

