Man arrested for alleged carjacking involving an elderly woman from Danvers supermarket

A Springfield man was arrested Friday in an alleged carjacking involving an elderly woman at a supermarket parking lot in Danvers, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Juan Torres, 28, allegedly stole the car occupied by a woman from a Stop & Shop and then sped off up Route 97 before heading on to Interstate 95 south, State Police said.
Danvers police could not confirm the woman’s age, but said she was around 80 years old. It was also not known if she sustained any injuries, police said.
The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. Topsfield police initially first pursued the vehicle, before State Police took over on I-95, said Trooper Brandon Doherty, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail.
Troopers stopped the vehicle just north of the Ferncroft rotary, he said.
The car was also damaged from a crash Torres was in before the chase, Doherty said.
Torres complained of pain and was taken to a hospital under police guard, Doherty said.
Torres will be turned over to Danvers police and charged accordingly, he said.
