Man arrested for alleged carjacking involving an elderly woman from Danvers supermarket

A Springfield man was arrested Friday in an alleged carjacking involving an elderly woman at a supermarket parking lot in Danvers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Juan Torres, 28, allegedly stole the car occupied by a woman from a Stop & Shop and then sped off up Route 97 before heading on to Interstate 95 south, State Police said.

Danvers police could not confirm the woman’s age, but said she was around 80 years old. It was also not known if she sustained any injuries, police said.