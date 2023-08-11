State reaches $7 million settlement with four victims of foster parents who oversaw Oxford ‘house of horrors’

“Our clients have suffered unimaginably in their lives, first as survivors of physical and sexual torture, and second because they weren’t believed for all of these years,” said Erica Brody, the plaintiffs’ attorney.

Lawyers for the four victims, one of whom died before the case reached its conclusion, announced the settlement Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts will pay $7 million to four victims of an Oxford couple who tortured and abused foster children for nearly two decades, as child welfare social workers and investigators ignored alarming clues to the horrors happening in the home.

The Department of Children and Families could not be immediately reached for comment.

The foster parents, Raymond and Susan Blouin, are accused of abusing children between 1987 and 2004. Brody estimated about 40 children cycled through the home at various times over the 17-year span. The allegations from lawyers and victims describe sexual abuse, death threats, and children being kept in dog crates. The four plaintiffs lived with the couple at various times from the late 1990s to 2004.

The couple is still facing criminal charges.

The lawsuit accused the Blouins, Susan’s sometime boyfriend, DCF, and 17 current and former state social workers, supervisors, and investigators of failing for years to respond to clear signs that children in the home were being harmed. The four victims reported state social workers received 14 abuse complaints about the couple. Nine times those charges were substantiated by the Department of Social Services, DCF’s former name. In 1997, a teenager with cerebral palsy staying with the Blouins died, yet the state continued to rely on the couple to care for foster children.

The couple inflicted sexual and physical abuse on the plaintiffs, Brody said, trauma that they still experience now in their 20s and 30s.

“There was a time when our clients felt utterly hopeless because no one believed them. The people that were supposed to protect them, the DCF social workers, did not believe them,” Brody said. “I think that this settlement has inspired them to believe that they can have a positive impact on the foster care system for all children.”

