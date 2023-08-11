MBTA issues new safety rules after worker suffers electrical burns on Quincy Center Red Line tracks

The MBTA has launched a new safety procedure for employees after a track worker suffered electric burns when wiring they were working on came into contact with the third rail at the Red Line’s Quincy Center station last week.

The new rule requires T employees who are performing tasks near a powered third rail to cover it to ensure there is no inadvertent contact, officials said. If there is no way to shield the third rail, the MBTA will power down the 600-volt third rail while the work is underway, officials said.

The incident that prompted the new safety directive took place Aug. 2 when two members of the T’s signal department were on the tracks at the Quincy station repairing an electrical circuit, said Asia Williams, acting director of safety investigations for the MBTA.