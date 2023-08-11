MBTA issues new safety rules after worker suffers electrical burns on Quincy Center Red Line tracks

The MBTA has launched a new safety procedure for employees after a track worker suffered electric burns when wiring they were working on came into contact with the third rail at the Red Line’s Quincy Center station last week.
The new rule requires T employees who are performing tasks near a powered third rail to cover it to ensure there is no inadvertent contact, officials said. If there is no way to shield the third rail, the MBTA will power down the 600-volt third rail while the work is underway, officials said.
The incident that prompted the new safety directive took place Aug. 2 when two members of the T’s signal department were on the tracks at the Quincy station repairing an electrical circuit, said Asia Williams, acting director of safety investigations for the MBTA.
“In the process of performing their work on ground wires, a wire made contact to the third rail. This produced the arc flash in the vicinity of both workers,” she said. “One person was transported from the scene for electrical burn marks on their hands, as well as arc flash injuries to the eyes.”
The employee, whose name was not released, was treated at an hospital and released, Williams told the MBTA’s safety, health and environment subcommittee on Thursday. “They were released from the hospital but we know that he’s doing okay,” she said, “and we’re still reaching out to the family to obtain updates.”
T General Manager Phillip Eng issued a statement about the safety issue.
“The safety and well-being of our employees and riders will always be our top priority. Safety is one of our core values, and we are committed to developing, implementing, and continually improving our processes to ensure we help foster a strong culture of organizational safety,’’ he said. “Every MBTA employee, at all levels, has a role and responsibility in achieving the highest level of safety performance standards.”
