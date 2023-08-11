Look for meteors Friday night before a cloudier weekend

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible when skies are clear for the next few nights and even into next week.

Before I get to some of the details on the actual temperatures and precipitation for the next few days, let’s talk about the night sky.

The weekend is upon us and the weather looks generally OK, although it’s not going to be perfect.

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the better ones of the entire year, is peaking this weekend. Because of the cloud cover that is likely Saturday night, Friday night is your best bet to view them.

One of the things about the Perseid meteor shower and many others is although there is a peak day for them, they actually can be seen for many days before and after the maximum. This means that even next week, when skies do clear, if you want to check them out you can.

Advertisement

The low numbers represent minimal cloud cover in the early morning hours of Saturday. WeatherBELL

It’s pretty easy to see the Perseid meteor showers. You just have to get somewhere where the sky is dark and look up.

The best time is a couple of hours before sunrise but certainly by 10:00 in the evening they can be visible.

This is a great opportunity to take the kids skywatching. When I was a camp counselor I used to take the campers to lay flat on our backs in the ball fields and look up. The awe of a night sky will stick with younger folks for their entire lives.

Dew points will be in the 70-degree range Sunday morning, which will feel tropical. WeatherBELL

It will be comfortably cool Friday night with temperatures falling down to the lower 60s by morning but staying in the mid to upper 60s right in the city.

Saturday we’ll see sunshine followed by increasing clouds and also an increase in humidity. It will reach the 80s almost everywhere, even at many beaches.

The dew points which will start in the upper 50s and lower 60s will end up near 70 degrees by Sunday morning. This is going to feel tropical and uncomfortable for some. Along with the increase in humidity will come another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Dew points will be in the 70 degree range Sunday morning which feels tropical. WeatherBELL

The higher moisture in the air will come with a chance of showers overnight Saturday and into Sunday. This is not going to be a widespread event, more like a partly sunny day with pop-up showers and potentially a thunderstorm.

Showers and potential storms cross New England Saturday night and into Sunday. WeatherBELL

Drier and warm weather continues for Monday of next week with plenty of sunshine and if you’re on vacation, much of the week does look terrific.