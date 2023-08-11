Civil Rights office investigating New Bedford charter school bullying incident

The US education department’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating allegations the Alma del Mar Charter School in New Bedford failed to appropriately respond to a complaint about a fourth grade student being bullied based on his race by older students, The Standard-Times reported on Friday.

According to the publication, Leida Rodrigues made the complaint in June after a video surfaced on social media of her 10-year-old son, who attends the charter’s Frederick Douglass Campus, being struck in the face by another student while on the school bus.

Rodrigues told the publication it was not the first time her son was targeted, and alleged school officials did not take what happened to him seriously until they saw the video.