Now is the time for Rhode Island to lean into literacy

Rhode Island legislators are tackling this crisis with an ambitious law transforming literacy efforts across the state: the Right to Read Act .

About two-thirds of public school students across the country cannot read at a basic level by the time they enter fourth grade. In Rhode Island, 71 percent of fourth grade students failed to meet expectations on the RICAS English language and literacy test during the 2021-22 school year.

First enacted in 2019 and updated in 2022, the Right to Read Act requires all teachers to be trained in the science of reading by the start of the 2025-26 school year. It will be the first time all teachers across the state will be trained in evidence-based methods for reading instruction.

The science of reading focuses on phonics and decoding words, a nod to late 1900s curriculum that people may remember. In recent years, students have been taught using non-evidence-based strategies, for example, looking at a picture to guess what the word may be. These strategies masked the growing number of students unable to sound out words, camouflaged indicators of reading learning disabilities, and misconstrued the ability of children to read. While a first-grade child might have passed a comprehension-based reading test by looking at a picture of a cat and guessing that word, when students got to third and fourth grade, they were not able to read simple sentences.

Under the Right to Read Act, K-5 classroom teachers will complete 60-80 hours of training. This training reinforces five key concepts critical to early literacy instruction: teaching students letter sounds and sound spelling patterns, manipulating sounds within words, fluency, oral language comprehension, and text comprehension. This is new training because it focuses on decoding skills systematically, teaching students to recognize patterns. Additionally, all other teachers will complete 10 hours of training to demonstrate awareness.

Early results in districts that have already rolled out this process are promising. In the Bristol Warren Regional School District, where K-2 teachers have completed two years of proficiency training, kindergarten students increased proficiency in phonics from 68 percent the prior year to 75 percent in 2022-23, a 7 percent increase. First graders with two years of evidence-based instruction saw a 15 percent increase.

Middletown saw significant increases in end-of-year proficiency for kindergarten and first grade students. In one elementary school, the number of kindergarten students requiring small group or individualized instruction beyond lesson content dropped by 30. The results are even more impressive when we consider the effects of learning loss during the pandemic. For elementary school students to show improvement when we might expect to see declines reflects the tremendous effort teachers, administrators, and literacy coaches have put into adapting to the new legislation. The growth is evident across other districts as well.

Verification and validation of the Right to Read Act will come with review and analysis of the Grade 3 RICAS English language arts results expected to be made available in the fall of 2025. Should the evidence-based training succeed, the state will see significant increases.

The next steps will be to assist districts still undergoing training and ensure appropriate funding for literacy across the state. Many districts used federal funds received during COVID to train classroom teachers and hire literacy coaches. These coaches help teachers incorporate their training into actual curriculum/practice. The funding also enabled the transition to appropriate screening tools. In the next few years, COVID funding will no longer be available. Without support, an effort that is empirically working will end before it has even officially begun.

Rhode Island is at a decision point. For a community that repeatedly laments its education system, calling attention to challenges, here is a clear opportunity to lean into a successful piece of legislation and further develop it. Here is a chance for Rhode Island to emerge as a leader. Here is a chance to emphasize our commitment to reading, the most fundamental skill that leads to gains in writing and math. If a journey of one thousand miles starts with a single step, ensuring students walk across the stage for graduation starts with first graders knowing how to read.

Carly Noble, who is interning this summer in the Rhode Island Senate with Senator Louis DiPalma, will graduate from Brown University with a degree in education policy in 2024.