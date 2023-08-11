A closer look at the state’s appeal for landlords, residents to take in migrants

“If you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said during Tuesday’s announcement. “Safe housing and shelter is our most pressing need.”

They also called on private residents who might be willing open their homes to the growing number of those in need

When Governor Maura Healey’s administration declared a state of emergency Tuesday aimed at easing the state’s overburdened shelter system, officials appealed to landlords, businesses, and the faith community to help provide temporary housing for an unprecedented influx of migrants.

Here’s a closer look at the application process involved.

A Landlord Interest Form posted online begins with an enthusiastic message to prospective hosts.

“Thank you for your interest in helping families find a safe place to live!” the message reads. “This form is for landlords, property owners, and property managers to indicate their interest in renting units to families experiencing homelessness, including new arrivals to the state.”

Once applicants submit the form, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will connect them with a social service provider to discuss specific options and potential lease arrangements.

Those include renting to families who are seeking housing, renting or selling their property to a non-profit that will make the apartments available to families through the state’s emergency shelter system, or renting to families who are currently living in shelters.

“All families moving into new housing or shelter receive supports from qualified service providers, who can help address issues that arise, and all can access $20K in ‘HomeBASE’ rental assistance to cover rent costs,” the form says, noting that some families also have access to rental vouchers reserved for low-income families.

The HomeBASE program is an initiative that helps families move from the shelter system to more permanent housing, the state website says. It provides funds for first and last month’s rent and security deposit in a new place, furniture, a monthly stipend to help pay rent for up to a year, as well as utilities, travel costs, and other expenses.

Landlords interested in participating must provide their name, email, and phone number, and also specify how many units they’re looking to rent in the coming months, the location of the property or properties, and whether they currently work with groups that help homeless families.

Healey made the emergency declaration as more than 5,600 families with children live in state-funded shelters, 80 percent more than one year ago.

The state is currently spending $45 million a month on programs to help families eligible for emergency assistance, and is still struggling to keep up. There are currently more than 20,000 individuals in state shelter, including children and pregnant women.

The goal of the emergency declaration is twofold: to ask the federal government for funding and to authorize work permits for new arrivals, and to call attention to others in the state who can help house families.

“There’s no doubt this is a serious crisis of families in real need in a system that is under stress,” Driscoll said Tuesday. “But we also have no doubt that Massachusetts will rise to meet this moment.”

New York City; Chicago; El Paso, Texas; and Washington, D.C., have made similar emergency declarations.

Last month, the Healey administration said there were 15 to 20 host families in the state, mostly taking in newly arrived families on weekends. At the time, volunteers were asked to contact the Brazilian Worker Center in Allston, which was recruiting host families, community organizations, and faith-based groups to offer shelter.

The center is running the Family Welcome Center, also in Allston, in partnership with the state to help migrants, who are turning up at all hours at Logan International Airport, South Station, hospitals, and community intake centers.

The Healey administration has worked for months to address the crisis, adding tens of millions of dollars to the emergency shelter system, opening two family “welcome centers” and a temporary shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod, as well as directing an infusion of money to local organizations helping migrants with case management and legal assistance.

“When we look into the faces of migrant moms and dads and children, we should recognize the hope, the courage of those who built our state and made our own lives possible,” Healey said Tuesday.

