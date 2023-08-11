From parking lot to public park: Somerville’s adding a new place to relax outdoors along the updated Community Path

While Monday’s kick-off will let residents and path-users get a peek at the city’s planned construction schedule and what’s to come, an official groundbreaking will follow, on site, on Wednesday.

On Monday, city officials will host a virtual “construction kick-off meeting” to further discuss plans for improving Somerville Junction Park , a project that will expand a small, existing space along the new Community Path by turning nearly an acre of adjacent asphalt into a place for people to enjoy the outdoors.

They’re not done sprucing up the new Community Path extension in Somerville quite yet — and a new pit stop for cyclists and runners as they explore the miles-long connector is on the way.

Advertisement

Junction Park, in its current form, is near the opening of the community path on Centre Street, which connects to Lowell Street and then goes through Davis Square to Mass. Ave in Cambridge. That path then links up to Alewife Station, where users can easily hop on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington.

The existing park is a small, grassy hill popular with dog walkers, and features benches and a public water fountain. The long, empty parking lot abuts the park and connects to Central Street on the other side. Plans to convert the asphalt and add more space for park-goers will more than double the park as it looks today, officials said.

According to an announcement about Monday’s event, when the redesign of the parking lot between Central Street and Centre Street is complete, it will feature “picnic tables and seating, hammock posts, bike racks, and a bike repair station.”

The city also plans to add new trees and “native pollinator plantings to help cool the air and increase biodiversity.”

“In addition to being an important neighborhood passive park, Junction Park will become an important node and resting place along the Community Path,” according to a statement on the city’s website about the proposed plans, which have been in the works for years.

Advertisement

The newest section of the Community Path, which runs parallel to the Medford Branch of the Green Line and ends at Lechmere Station, officially opened in June after a series of delays.

A city spokesperson said officials recognize “the importance of maintaining safe, accessible connections between the segments of the community path” while construction at the park is underway.

“We are actively working with our design partners and contractors to develop a construction plan that prioritizes minimizing the disruption for users of the path,” the spokesperson said.

A look at improvements coming to Somerville Junction Park, along the new Community Path and Green Line Extension. City of Somerville

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him @steveannear.