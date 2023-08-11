A new ranked-choice voting coalition just launched. This time, it’s targeting the Boston City Council.

Supporters of ranked-choice voting argue it allows for a more diverse group of elected officials and helps ensure the candidate with the broadest appeal wins.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank multiple candidates on a ballot instead of selecting just one; if no candidate wins a majority of ballots cast, votes for candidates with the least support get reassigned, in the order of each voter’s ranked choices, until there is a winner.

A new coalition is launching a campaign to move to ranked-choice voting in Boston’s municipal elections.

“This is a real opportunity to remove just one more barrier, strengthen our democracy, opening up the door and giving access to as many people as possible,” said Cheryl Crawford, a co-chair of Ranked Choice Boston and executive director of MassVote.

Three years ago, nearly 55 percent of Massachusetts voters opposed a ballot question to use ranked-choice voting in state elections, despite endorsements from top elected Democrats, including then-Attorney General Maura Healey. Bostonians, however, overwhelmingly supported Question 2, with about 62 percent marking yes.

“Although it failed across the state, it’s very, very popular here in the city,” said Ed Shoemaker, executive director of Ranked Choice Boston.

The coalition proposes using ranked-choice voting in both the general and preliminary elections, with slightly different guidelines for advancement: In preliminary races for district council and mayor, four candidates would advance to the general election for each position instead of two. The city council-at-large preliminary would continue to advance eight candidates for four seats, as it does now.

Proponents first need to convince the City Council and Mayor Michelle Wu to back the change. Because of the limits Massachusetts places on municipal authority to regulate elections, Boston would then need to submit a home-rule petition to the Legislature.

The coalition is hosting a rally Aug. 16 at Faneuil Hall Square to launch their campaign. The group’s leaders said they are waiting until after this fall’s city elections to find a sponsor for their proposal on the council. A spokesperson for Wu said the mayor would review any home-rule petition that comes across her desk.

Home-rule petitions have a poor record of success on Beacon Hill. A Boston City Council staff analysis found that of the roughly 100 home-rule petitions Boston filed with the Legislature from 2011 to 2021, fewer than half became law.

But coalition members hope elected officials will see strong support for ranked-choice voting in Boston, and help move the initiative forward.

“This is something that the people want,” Shoemaker said.

Some smaller Massachusetts cities and towns use ranked-choice voting in municipal elections, including Cambridge and Easthampton. In Cambridge, proportional ranked-choice voting has been in use since 1941. Amherst filed its own petition to request approval to use ranked-choice voting, but the measure has languished for several years in the state Legislature, said Susan Audette, the town clerk.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting say the system offsets the “spoiler effect” — when two like-minded candidates split each other’s supporters, allowing a less desirable candidate to rack up the most votes.

But opponents argue voters’ choices at the ballot box only count if they can accurately predict the top two candidates, and therefore have their first choice reflected in the final tabulation.

If not, “your vote gets thrown out in order to find a rank choice candidate,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesperson for MassFiscal, which opposed ranked-choice voting in 2020. “And that’s a problem with a lot of people when they realize that.”

Although ranked-choice voting has been a fixture in Cambridge elections for decades, some scholars say it’s not clear whether the practice would be constitutional in state elections, since the state constitution requires a plurality vote for certain offices. Before the 2020 election, then-Attorney General Healey’s office said it cleared the question in its own legal review, but the state’s high court had not addressed ranked-choice voting.

In 2016, Maine became the first state in the nation to approve statewide ranked-choice voting.

In the 2018 election for Maine’s Second Congressional District seat, Democratic Representative Jared Golden became the first candidate to win a congressional seat through ranked-choice voting. He beat Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin by having the most second-choice votes from voters who originally voted for the two Independents in the race, after neither of the top two candidates won a majority of first-choice votes. Golden won in the end by 2,000 votes and defeated Poliquin again in the 2022 election.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her @AlysaGuffeyNews.