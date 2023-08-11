Revere man pleads guilty to manslaughter, gun charges in 2019 killing of Dorchester man

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jackie Cowin also sentenced Cordova to two years of probation to be served after his release from prison, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement Friday.

Jorge Cordova, 25, also pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

A Revere man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the shooting death of a Dorchester man in 2019, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Cordova shot and killed 35-year-old John Brooks during an altercation outside a Revere restaurant on the evening of July 18, 2019.

Advertisement

Video of the shooting showed Brooks and a friend “engaged in an altercation” with a group of four younger men and women outside the Cinco de Mayo Restaurant at 124 Centennial Ave. around 7:15 p.m., prosecutors said.

During the altercation, Cordova pulled “a black and silver firearm from his waistband” and fired a shot into Brooks’ abdomen before fleeing the area on foot, prosecutors said.

Brooks was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and died from his injuries five days later on July 23, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Cordova in Dorchester the next day. A black and silver .45 caliber Taurus handgun was recovered from the room where he was found by detectives, prosecutors said.

The weapon was taken to the State Police crime lab, where it was “determined that a spent .45 caliber cartridge casing located at the shooting scene in Revere had been fired from that Taurus handgun,” Hayden’s office said.

Hayden expressed condolences to Brooks’ family.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Brooks, whose life ended far too early at the hands of someone carrying an illegal firearm and using it to terrible effect,” Hayden said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Once again, we see the tragic results of too many firearms in the hands of too many people willing to use them.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.