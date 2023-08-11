Rhode Island’s most polarizing politician is a favorite to be the next congressman

But everyone’s real gripe with the 33-year-old Brown University and Harvard Law graduate goes something like this:

They like to cook up different policy reasons for disliking him. The right doesn’t like that he’s running for Congress as an unabashed progressive with the support of US Senator Bernie Sanders. The left isn’t happy that he twice voted for conservative former House speaker Nicholas Mattiello when he was in the state legislature.

Aaron Regunberg is a unicorn. He manages to generate equal fury among former colleagues on the left and right, as well as a whole bunch of middle-class moderate Democrats who make up Rhode Island’s political establishment. Most of whom Tweet too much.

He’s an entitled rich kid who has never had a real job and who is willing to put his own ambition ahead of any of the causes he claims to champion.

Sounds like an awful choice to send to Congress, right?

Yet anyone paying attention to the 12-way special Democratic primary to replace former US representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District this summer knows that Regunberg is one of the only candidates with a serious chance to win the race. In fact, he’s probably the favorite right now, given that Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos is bogged down by a ballot signature scandal.

How can that be possible?

After all, his detractors on both sides of the aisle pull no punches:

Progressive former state representative Moira Walsh: “This man does not care about you.”

Current Republican state Representative Brian Newberry: “I am rooting for anyone but the egomaniacal fraud from the East Side.”

Mike Raia, former spokesman for ex-governor Gina Raimondo: ”Aaron has shown us for years that he is loyal only to himself and whatever hashtags are temporarily trending on Bernie Bro Twitter.”

Yikes.

That all might sound like he’s the most hated politician in Rhode Island, but he has plenty of support, too. He counts the endorsements of 11 members of the General Assembly, a swarm of local city and town councilors, and a couple of unions. Plus, Jane Fonda endorsed him.

But rather than take other people’s word, I invited Regunberg out for coffee this week to figure out what makes him so polarizing, yet still popular enough to win the Sept. 5 primary.

What I found during our 75-minute conversation at Wildflour Vegan Bakery in Pawtucket – I would have picked Gregg’s, but I can’t control myself in that place – was that Regunberg is a personable guy with strong opinions on protecting the environment and Social Security, and that he supports abortion rights and Medicare for all.

That’s all pretty standard fare for progressives. But as our conversation continued, it became clear to me that what made him effective as a two-term state representative for Providence from 2015 to 2018 is that he understood that talking only to those people who agree with you is never going to advance your cause.

“The most effective way to win change is you need to have an inside game and an outside game,” Regunberg told me. The inside game in Rhode Island is everything from going to fundraisers for more conservative Democrats to voting for Mattiello for speaker. The outside game is organizing rallies and protests to show those insiders that you have influence beyond the State House and are a force to be reckoned with.

The State House “wasn’t an easy place to be a 24- or 25-year-old progressive trying to get big stuff done, but I figured out how to navigate those dynamics and build coalitions to win some real change,” Regunberg said.

That includes getting laws passed that guaranteed paid sick leave for all workers in Rhode Island, raised the tipped minimum wage for the first time in more 20 years, and established online voter registration.

So where did he learn those organizing skills? At the job his critics claim he’s never held.

Regunberg founded the Providence Student Union after graduating from Brown, an organization that brought together students from different high schools across the city to push back against the use of a standardized test as a requirement for high school graduation. The group also improved the quality of school lunches at Hope High School and lobbied Providence leaders to provide more free bus passes to high school students.

I covered a lot of those efforts as a reporter over the past decade, and let me tell you: No mayor wanted to deal with 300 high school kids marching up and down the steps of City Hall until they got their way.

He’s also been unafraid to ruffle feathers within the Democratic Party.

After Donald Trump became president, he organized hundreds of Rhode Islanders to protest a community event hosted by US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse after Whitehouse voted to confirm Mike Pompeo as secretary of state. Regunberg is quick to downplay that protest now, and says he can’t wait to work with Whitehouse to address issues like climate change. But it annoyed Whitehouse’s camp to no end.

He also fiercely opposed a proposed fracked gas power plant in Burrillville, which led to a falling out with the building trades – a key constituency in Democratic politics.

Sure, he’s never waited tables at a restaurant or sat behind a desk all day, but it’s not like he lounged around and played video games during his 20s, either. He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018, briefly worked as an advisor to former Providence mayor Jorge Elorza, went to law school, and was in the middle of clerking for US District Judge Mary S. McElroy when he decided to run for Congress this year.

If he loses this race, Regunberg told me that he already has a job lined up at Public Citizen, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Still, it’s fair game to point out that he’s more affluent than most of the people he wants to help if he gets elected to Congress – albeit in part because of tragedy. His father died in a plane crash when he was a baby, and the life insurance helped pay for Brown and Harvard. He also married into money, and he’s drawn heat from his opponents in the race because his father-in-law poured $125,000 into a Super PAC that is boosting his campaign.

He said he didn’t know about the Super PAC beforehand (any coordination between the group and the campaign would be illegal) or that his father-in-law was funding it. Thanksgiving dinner might be a little awkward this year, he acknowledged.

“I think I’ve said publicly that I would gladly join with other candidates in the race who have Super PAC spending on their behalf to say together we want to call for no outside spending in this race,” Regunberg said. He stopped short of saying he would ask the Super PAC to cease operations if the other groups aren’t willing to stop, too.

With less than a month to go before the primary – and early voting beginning next week – Regunberg is preparing for an onslaught of attacks that will largely focus on his Ivy-League education and wealth.

There’s even talk in some mainstream Democratic circles about an Anybody but Aaron Movement. But no one seems to be rallying behind Matos, who has the backing of the building trades, or other leading contenders like Gabe Amo, a former aide to President Joe Biden, or state Senator Sandra Cano, who has racked up her own union endorsements.

Right now, the math appears to favor Regunberg.

In an off-year primary that could be won with fewer than 10,000 votes – Cicilline never received less than 21,000 votes in any of his congressional primaries – Regunberg has the most reliable voter base in this deep blue district (Providence’s East Side) and has established himself as the most progressive candidate in the field with a realistic chance to win.

If he does pull it out, you can bet many of those critics won’t disappear quickly.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.