Former R.I. lawyer arrested, says he regrets taking money from client’s estate: ‘I wish I could take it back’

Christopher M. Bijesse spoke to the Globe Friday, the day after he was charged by the state police with unlawful appropriation of $34,000 from the estate. He said he’d used the money to cover his business expenses.

A former lawyer accused of stealing from the estate of a Vietnam veteran said that he has no excuses for his actions, just guilt and many regrets.

“It’s indefensible. It was the wrong thing to do. I wish I could take it back,” Bijesse said by phone. “Like most people, you think, ‘Well, I’ll pay it back,’ but I was never able to do it. I have many regrets. I wish it didn’t happen, but it did.”

Advertisement

Until last fall, when the state police investigation began, Bijesse had been senior legal counsel for two years at the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families, and a general practice lawyer in Woonsocket for more than 20 years.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Bijesse had also done pro bono work helping people file for bankruptcy for several years. He had financial difficulties himself, and filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2016, but didn’t follow through, and his application was dismissed.

He has been an Eucharistic minister at his church, Holy Trinity Parish in Woonsocket, and once told the Rhode Island Catholic publication about the dichotomy of being a lawyer and representing people who committed crimes: “People who violate the law should be held accountable but should be afforded a legal defense and any latitude that the law affords them.”

Bijesse said he thought about what it was like being on the other side, when he was arraigned at the state police barracks Thursday. “It’s just been a horrible, horrible, humiliating experience,” he said.

Bijesse was the executor for the estate of Stanley Kostka, a retired Marine who served two tours in the Vietnam War, then spent 30 years working as a mail sorter for the US Postal Service. Kostka, a widower with no children, died at 75 in March 2018.

Advertisement

Bijesse said he’d known Kostka for about 20 years, because he’d worked nights for the Postal Service while going to Roger Williams University School of Law.

However, after becoming the executor, Bijesse said that he transferred money from Kostka’s estate. “I think about him, and this was such an injustice,” Bijesse said. “I have so much guilt and regrets.

Kostka’s brother, who was the primary beneficiary of the estate, filed a complaint last fall with the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel, which accepted Bijesse’s voluntary disbarment in October and notified the state police.

The state police financial crimes unit found 33 transactions, totaling $34,000 from the estate. All were made to either Bijesse’s law office account or his IOLTA account — an account held by a lawyer that contains money kept in escrow for clients — and were used to pay his business and personal expenses, according to the state police.

“I don’t have any excuse. I transferred funds, and you can’t do that,” Bijesse said. “I didn’t use the money to buy drugs, I didn’t go to the casino with it. I basically paid expenses from my office, and you can’t do that. At the back of my mind I was thinking I’d pay it back.”

Bijesse said he volunteered to give up his law license, “because I have no defense.” He said that the money has been repaid.

Advertisement

A conviction carries a fine of up to $50,000 or three times the value of the appropriated money, whichever is greater, and can include up to 20 years in prison.

Bijesse is due in court in November. “I lost my job. I lost my law license. I lost friends. I lost everything,” Bijesse said. “It was the wrong thing to do, that’s all I can say.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.