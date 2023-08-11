The sales tax holiday is back again. Here’s what to know

Shop without paying the regular 6.25 percent sales tax on most retail products this Saturday and Sunday as part of the state’s annual sales tax holiday.
The holiday applies to most retail items below $2,500 purchased for personal use, excluding meals, gas, utilities, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana, according to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.
Sales tax is still exempt if the final bill exceeds $2,500. But if an individual item exceeds $2,500, the entire amount is taxed.
Online orders that are paid for within the Eastern Standard Time hours of Saturday and Sunday also qualify, even if the product is not delivered over the weekend, the department said.
All Massachusetts retailers open Saturday or Sunday that typically have sales tax must participate in the holiday.
Former governor Charlie Baker established the sales tax holiday as an annual event in 2018 to encourage people to shop. Last year, the revenue department estimated that the holiday led to more than $36 million in forgone tax revenue.
Between 2004 and 2018, the sales tax holiday occurred each year except 2009, 2016, and 2017.
