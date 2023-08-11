The sales tax holiday is back again. Here’s what to know

Shop without paying the regular 6.25 percent sales tax on most retail products this Saturday and Sunday as part of the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

The holiday applies to most retail items below $2,500 purchased for personal use, excluding meals, gas, utilities, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana, according to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Sales tax is still exempt if the final bill exceeds $2,500. But if an individual item exceeds $2,500, the entire amount is taxed.