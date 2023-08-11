Six children, sailing instructor, rescued from boat adrift near Graves Light in Boston Harbor

All were safely returned to shore, police wrote in a statement posted to Facebook around 6 p.m. Friday.

Six children and a sailing instructor were rescued from Boston Harbor Friday afternoon after their boat started rapidly drifting near Graves Light , according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The US Coast Guard notified an MEP patrol boat about a sailboat in distress near the the lighthouse located on the outermost of the Boston Harbor Islands.

“MEP was on scene in under 10 minutes and observed the disabled vessel drifting rapidly to the east,” MEP wrote in the statement.

The children, who are between the ages of 12 and 13, alongside the sailing instructor, were safely rescued and brought aboard the MEP boat, the post said.

The sailboat was also towed in by the MEP boat and returned to its mooring, the MEP said.

The agency could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

The Coast Guard in Boston also could not immediately be reached.

No further information was available.

