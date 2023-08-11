Smithfield, R.I., team heads to the Little League World Series for the first time in 72 years

Smithfield made it on the arm of 12-year-old Connor Curtis, who struck out 14, allowed three hits and one earned run to keep New York’s hot-hitting bats quiet for the first time during regionals.

On Friday night, Smithfield beat the undefeated New York team 7-1 in Bristol, Conn., securing their spot in the World Series in Williamsport, Pa., next week.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — For the first time in 72 years, the Little League baseball team from Smithfield is heading to the Little League World Series.

After losing to New York 10-1 in the opener on Aug. 5, Smithfield fought its way to the championship game with a 2-0 win over Connecticut on Aug. 6 and then a 10-5 victory over New Jersey on Wednesday. The victory over New York on Friday earned them the title of Metro Region Champions.

“It’s crazy, it’s absolutely nuts, I tell you what,” Smithfield coach Eric Gibree told the Globe. “We are such a small town with only 270 kids in the league. I think it was 17 12-year-olds available. We are playing teams that are pulling from 50 or 60 kids. For these kids to tough it out and get here it is absolutely unbelievable.”

Smithfield will get on their bus Saturday and drive 4 1/2 hours to the Little League World Series Complex in Pennsylvania.

Immediately after the game, Gibree addressed his team, his mic still on for the ESPN broadcast.

“It’s one thing to say you’re going to do something,” he said. “We had our backs against the wall. There is no better time.”

Players could be heard in the background whispering, “Oh my God.”

Gibree then shouted, “We’re going to Williamsport fellas, we’re going to Williamsport!”

Curtis not only pitched a gem for Smithfield but a threat behind the plate. Knowing he already had hit three home runs throughout the tournament, New York walked him twice Friday.

Entering the sixth inning with 80 pitches — Little League rules limit players to 85 pitches per day — Curtis struck out the first two batters in the sixth before he was forced to exit the game by rule. Brayden Castellone replaced him on the mound and struck out one to seal the victory. Cheers erupted in Connecticut as Smithfield players jumped into each other’s arms, and also in Rhode Island, where fans watched the game as it was broadcast on ESPN.

Offensively, Smithfield started out hot with three runs in the top of the first inning. Smithfield’s first run scored on a fielding error, followed by a hard RBI single to center field by Castellone, and fielder’s choice hits by Brady McShane and Mason Dionne that each scored a run.

After Connor Queenan’s bunt out and Curtis’s fly out to left field, Smithfield scored two more runs in the third. Castellone got Rhode Island started with a triple and McShane singled to score Castellone. Dionne singled, and Gavin Gibree and Franco Lema walked, to bring in McShane for the second run of the third.

New York finally broke up Smithfield’s scoreless game in the third inning when a pitch got away from catcher Queenan with the bases loaded. Curtis struck out Tommy Tabone and New York stranded two.

Smithfield went ahead 7-1 in the fifth inning on a single to left allowing Queenan to score from third and Castellone to score from second base.

Smithfield is part of the league’s Metro Region, which is comprised of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — all at least five times bigger than Smithfield, according to Gibree. They will play Nevada, the winner of the Mountain Region, in the first round in Pennsylvania on Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. The games will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Gibree called it a luxury for Smithfield to play an extra game in the tournament — a harrowing accomplishment since the tournament is double elimination. Smithfield was in the same situation at the state tournament after losing its first game. They’ve faced elimination in seven games at the state tournament and the Little League regionals.

“I think that helped us,” Gibree said of the extra game in Bristol, Conn. “Playing at 7 p.m. at night is difficult because you have to schedule your day and make sure the kids are comfortable and not screwing around playing whiffle ball. Knowing we were going to play at 7 p.m. every night helped us get into a routine. We had the opportunity to play under the lights with tons of people here, I think we were just more comfortable then them (New York.).

In Smithfield, R.I., The Trap North was packed with fans huddled around televisions throughout the bar, clapping and cheering for every good play. They got louder the closer as the Rhode Island team inched toward victory.

Shanyn Turner, the Smithfield Little League’s sponsors/fundraisers coordinator, said the team was “nervous” in the first game but showed they were “hungry” to win.

“They’d never been videotaped and never been on the big screen,” she said. “They had never had the publicity and notoriety that New York gets. Our kids didn’t know what to do with that.”

“Coach Gibree was phenomenal,” she added. “He was able to keep the kids rounded, he was able to bring them out to the pool, barbecues, and, dinners all while they were in the dorms at Bristol, to keep the kids focused and let them be kids. These kids have tremendous talent. This isn’t the end of them. They are going on.”

Smithfield Councilman Michael Lawton said he came to The Trap North with other fans to cheer on the team.

“This is incredible, these young men, what an accomplishment,” Lawton said. “I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The Smithfield City Council approved $2,500 to pay for the team’s trip to Bristol, and they will need another $15,000 in fundraising to make the trip to Williamsport, Pa. So, far, they have raised more than $6,000 to continue the journey.

“Hopefully, we can get a little more now because I think they need it,” Lawton said. “Hopefully the town comes out and supports them.”

Lawton said he noticed the hometown team had more swagger now than they had earlier in the tournament. On Friday night, he said, he saw players smiling and having fun.

“They’re fighters,” Lawton said. “They’re sentinels; they’re Smithfield sentinels. I love this town. They’re what it’s all about. Everyone came here tonight to watch them play. A 12-year-old Little League and they came to watch them play.”

