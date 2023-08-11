Stained glass windows were sold from a historic Pawtucket home. Now new ones are going in.

But stained glass windows are returning to the Pitcher-Goff House right now. Not the historic ones that were trucked off to a Newport antiques shop a few years ago, but stained glass windows all the same. It’s a way of looking at the bright side — depending on the angle of the sun, the very bright side.

After a jewelry company’s failed efforts to start a business in the house, they were gone.

PAWTUCKET — For more than 100 years, vaulting stained glass windows colored and changed the eastern light flowing into the Pitcher-Goff House. The windows withstood hurricanes and hard times, the Great Depression and urban renewal. They bathed the home in brilliant colors when it served as a children’s museum, and when Route 95 was built right outside. According to local lore, the highway was built with its famous curves through Pawtucket to avoid the stately mansion in Quality Hill.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“When you walk out in the morning and see them, it’s the opera,” said artist Nick Paciorek, who bought the house in 2020 after the old stained glass windows were removed and who designed the new ones. “It all hits you. It’s not a song — it’s a whole story.”

Advertisement

It’s a story that has had its operatic ups and downs, and still isn’t finished yet. As of Tuesday, four of the six new stained glass windows on the main stairway landing have been installed. A fifth is ready to be put in place this weekend. And the sixth should be done in time for Plein Air Pawtucket in September. Artists will paint outside, and on Sept. 9 and 10, there will be a show for people to see that work — and the new stained glass windows — at the Pitcher-Goff House, Paciorek said.

Every detail of the new windows tells part of the story. Two new stained glass windows on entryway doors are decorated with tulips. When Paciorek’s wife, Michele Aucoin-Paciorek, was diagnosed with cancer, he told her he’d plant tulips and she’d see them every year. He did that for 19 years before her death four years ago this month.

Advertisement

“This” — buying the house, making stained glass windows — “has been part of getting back to happiness,” Paciorek said.

Paciorek’s eyes get bright and glassy when talking about that part of the story. For different people, the windows mean different things. That’s part of their charm.

“A negative thing happened to the city of Pawtucket,” Paciorek said. “But we can’t always dwell on the negative.”

A detail of a drawing that is being used to design the glass artwork at the Pitcher-Goff House. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This opera’s first act began around 1840, when the house was built for the industrialist Ellis B. Pitcher. A few decades later, a new owner, Lyman B. Goff, spruced the place up, adding new stained glass windows made by the noted Boston glassmaker W.J. McPherson’s shop. For years the home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served various functions, including the children’s museum and an events hall.

In 2016, a Cumberland resident named Darlene Brien brought a jewelry-making business there. The U.S. Small Business Administration backed hundreds of thousands in private loans for Sara Bella Jewelry. The business also got loans from the city of Pawtucket, which used the house as collateral.

The business struggled from the get-go, and as it teetered in November 2018, Brien sold the stained glass windows to Aardvark Antiques in Newport. The checks, made out to Brien personally, totaled about $17,000.

Advertisement

A view of the solarium in the Pawtucket home where original stained glass was removed. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When Brien sold the windows, Sara Bella was struggling to pay the bills, but the home hadn’t yet gone into foreclosure. Removing fixtures from the home without permission, though, would be a beach of at least one of the mortgages, the city’s business development corporation later said. Brien had $2.9 million in debt discharged in bankruptcy, according to court records.

Paciorek bought the house after the foreclosure. He sued the shop that bought the windows, but a state judge dismissed those claims. Aardvark Antiques said Brien had every right to sell the windows. The transaction, Aardvark said later, was 100 percent legitimate. Some of the windows are still listed on Aardvark’s website.

Paciorek has not had any luck getting the interest of federal or state authorities in pursuing the return of the antique windows to the Pitcher-Goff House.

What he has had luck in doing is making new ones.

The doorway is adorned with the new glass artwork designed by artist Nick Paciorek, who owns the home. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The first ones that went in are on the entryway doors — the ones with the tulips. A stained glass maker named David Cruickshank fabricated those based on Paciorek’s designs.

Carla O’Rourke of Mann Avenue Glass took over the next batch of windows.

By sheer size, this was the biggest stained glass project O’Rourke had ever worked on in her decades in the business. One of the taller windows on the second-floor landing took her 62 hours to make. Another one wasn’t so bad — just 61 hours.

Advertisement

“It is a precise thing, and I am a perfectionist,” O’Rourke explained.

A stained glass window can’t just look nice; it also has to have structural integrity. And O’Rourke is an artist, too, so she doesn’t like when there are a lot of horizontal or vertical bars for support. Those structural elements have to be incorporated into the design, and they worked together to do it as seamlessly as possible, even when the design was tricky, like flower petals. “Impossible cuts,” some of them.

Making a stained glass window at O’Rourke’s level involves cutting colored glass from a pattern, grinding the edge to make it flat, covering each edge with copper foil, and then soldering the copper edges together as part of a pre-planned design, like a high-stakes jigsaw puzzle. (The glass is already colored — and through the manufacturing process, not actual paint — when it gets to O’Rourke’s shop.)

The hardest part was the sheer scale. You can only solder one side at a time. So you have to flip it over to solder the other side — when it’s not fully reinforced with solder. This would be the part of the proverbial opera when someone gets on stage with a horned helmet and starts bellowing in a language you don’t understand.

“All kinds of cracks can happen if you torque it,” O’Rourke said.

Five people lifted it to prevent that. No torque. No cracks. All the designs have survived intact so far: The lone cardinal on the top left, and a middle panel that will be installed soon with a pair of bluebirds. The panel on the left has Paciorek’s cat, BBK. The panel that isn’t done yet will have a cat, Josie, that once belonged to Paciorek’s girlfriend. Both cats will be looking up.

Advertisement

“The end result was so amazing,” O’Rourke said.

A detail view of the stained glass artwork at the Pitcher-Goff House. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The work isn’t done yet. Paciorek said he’ll take a break, but also wants to replace the stained glass windows that were removed from the home’s solarium.

O’Rourke said her favorite time to look at stained glass is in the morning. For Paciorek, it’s the morning or the evening. The sun sets, sure, but it’ll come up again in the morning. Antique stained glass windows might get sold from a historic house that’s mortgaged to the hilt with government-backed loans, but then someone else might come along and decide to install some new ones.

Paciorek is still interested in getting the old windows back. If he did, he’d rotate them out with the new ones with the passing seasons.

That may never happen. But Paciorek is looking at the bright side. And you can, too, in September, or if you’re on Route 95 navigating the tricky highway curve that legend says is there to accommodate the stately mansion on the hill.

“These,” Paciorek said, “are Pawtucket’s windows.”

Nick Paciorek and Carla O’Rourke admire the new stained glass panels. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.