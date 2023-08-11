Worcester man killed in crash on Mass. Pike

A 28-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a fiery crash with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, according to State Police.
Christian Sharrow of Worcester was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the turnpike, State Police said in a statement.
The car got wedged underneath the trailer before catching on fire, the statement said.
Sharrow was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to State Police.
Eastbound lanes on the turnpike, which is also known as Interstate 90, were closed for a period. All lanes reopened at 2:20 a.m. Friday, the statement said.
Advertisement
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.