Worcester man killed in crash on Mass. Pike

A 28-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a fiery crash with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, according to State Police.

Christian Sharrow of Worcester was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the turnpike, State Police said in a statement.

The car got wedged underneath the trailer before catching on fire, the statement said.