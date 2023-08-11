scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Worcester man killed in crash on Mass. Pike

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 11, 2023, 25 minutes ago

A 28-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a fiery crash with a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren, according to State Police.

Christian Sharrow of Worcester was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback when he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the turnpike, State Police said in a statement.

The car got wedged underneath the trailer before catching on fire, the statement said.

Sharrow was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to State Police.

Eastbound lanes on the turnpike, which is also known as Interstate 90, were closed for a period. All lanes reopened at 2:20 a.m. Friday, the statement said.

Advertisement

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.


Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today