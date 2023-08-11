4 takeaways on the decision to name a Hunter Biden special counsel

Just last month, the investigation into the president’s son, and a plea deal on his tax and gun charges, looked close to being resolved. Hunter Biden had entered into an agreement with prosecutors, namely US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, and was prepared to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failure to pay taxes while avoiding prosecution on a gun possession charge. But a judge vacated the deal after it became clear neither the government nor Hunter Biden’s attorney could agree on what it meant in terms of future charges.

The news Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe no doubt sent shockwaves through the White House — and through the 2024 campaign field.

Now, instead of quietly going away, the probe is a red-hot issue. Weiss has been named special counsel, and the case at the center of American politics.

Here are the main takeaways:

Hunter Biden is a 2024 issue

During the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump made “Where’s Hunter?” his new version of “Lock her up,” which Trump rallygoers had long chanted about Hillary Clinton. By then, America knew Hunter Biden was working to overcome a serious drug addiction and that he’d likely capitalized on his family name to make a lot of money from foreign companies.

It’s unclear whether Trump cared about those issues, but he was interested in getting under Joe Biden’s skin.

Joe Biden ran for president, in part, on the idea that he wanted to restore independence and credibility to the Justice Department, something he saw Trump trample while in office. In an effort keep that promise, Biden nominated Garland, a political moderate, to serve as attorney general. The president also asked that Weiss, a Trump appointee, stay on as US Attorney in Delaware as long as that office was still investigating his son Hunter.

Republicans roundly criticized the plea deal Weiss offered Hunter Biden earlier this year. They said it was a sweetheart deal, noting it came with no jail time. (They didn’t mention that rarely are such charges pursued in the first place, particularly since Hunter Biden had long since paid the taxes the government said it was owed.)

With the plea deal scuttled, Hunter Biden remains under investigation and his case could go to trial. Also of note: As a special prosecutor, Weiss could investigate further matters, and potentially file more charges.

The special counsel designation doesn’t really change much

The politics have changed with this decision, but there’s no indication any legal issues have.

In requesting special counsel status, Weiss said that plea discussions have broken down. He is pursuing the same charges he did as US attorney. But there was mounting political pressure for Weiss to be given full independence moving forward.

He now has that, but it’s unclear if he will do anything with it. One caveat: Hunter Biden lives in California, and Weiss may decide to file charges there instead of Delaware, where the Bidens are popular. Special counsel status allows Weiss to investigate any matters in California, or elsewhere, and charge Hunter Biden there or in any federal court in the country.

Garland had no choice

Democrats have been frustrated with Garland, believing he was too slow to bring charges against Trump. Garland’s decision to name a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe will only add to their list of criticisms.

The truth is Garland really had no choice. He had to give Weiss independence, both because it was the right thing to do and because politically Republicans couldn’t say he was stifling an investigation into the president’s son.

It was a big deal when Weiss told Congress a few months ago that there had been no interference from the White House in his Hunter Biden investigations. So when Weiss sought special counsel status on Tuesday, Garland had no choice but to give it to him.

A potential silver lining

There’s no question that this development is not ideal for Biden personally and for Democrats politically. There could be a drip-drip-drip of news from a special counsel office just as there was from the special counsels investigating Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

However, making Weiss a special counsel eliminates that Republican talking point. Furthermore, the investigation could go dark for months, if not years. One other possibility: Hunter Biden’s lawyers take whatever new plea deal there could be, however bad it is for Hunter, to end this matter entirely. That could be bad for Hunter Biden, but good for his father’s reelection bid.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.